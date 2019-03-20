Seg. 1: Tomb Of The Unknowns | Seg. 2: "An Elegant Defense"

Segment 1: The Tomb of the Unkown Soldier is located at Arlington National Cemetery.

Established in 1921, the Tomb is the final resting place for unknown service members who made the ultimate sacrifice in both World Wars and the Korean War. Hear the history of the monument and what it takes to become a sentinel at this national landmark.

Tom Tudor, former president of the board of directors for the Society of the Honor Guard

Segment 2, beginning at 23:48: The many ways your imune system impacts your life.

From sleep to your mood, how your brain functions and even the way you age, it's all impacted by our immune system. Hear from a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter about the astounding recent breakthroughs, and what he calls the ultimate key to our wellness.

Matt Richtel, reporter for the New York Times and author of "An Elegant Defense: The Extraordinary New Science of the Immune System"