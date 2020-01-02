Seg. 1: Top Religion News Of 2019 | Seg. 2: KC's Scandalous History

Segment 1: 2019 highlights from the religion beat

From Paris and Christchurch to St. Louis, Missouri, storylines on religion and faith took us around the world over the last year. We reviewed those with the most impact, including the evangelical embrace of President Donald Trump's policies.

Brian Ellison , KCUR contributor and executive director of the Covenant Network of Presbyterians

, KCUR contributor and executive director of the Covenant Network of Presbyterians Debra Mason, University of Missouri School of Journalism professor emerita and former publisher of Religion News Service

Segment 2, beginning at 24:40: When corrupt officials and sellers of sin ruled Kansas City

Long before raucus Saturday nights became de rigueur in the Power and Light District or the streets of Westport, Kansas City was known by many revelers as "the best city this side of hell." That's because it hosted more than its share of illegal sex work, under-the-radar gambling halls and drinking establishments that disregarded prohibition restrictions.

Karla Deel, writer and author of "Storied & Scandalous Kansas City: A History of Corruption, Mischief and a Whole Lot of Booze"