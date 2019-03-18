Seg. 1: U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver | Seg. 2: Activist Sarah McBride

Segment 1: Rep. Emanuel Cleaver discusses the president's budget proposal.

In the House of Representatives, the Democratic Party is back in the majority, and hopes to work with Republicans on smoothing what Congressman Emanual Cleaver describes as, "a great deal of disruption in the goverment." Today, Cleaver explained why he thinks we need a trillion dollar transportation budget, and why he's still concerned about an attempt to secure funding for a border wall.

U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Missouri

Segment 2, beginning at 27:15 : Sarah McBride was the first openly trangender speaker at a major political convention.

Progressive activist Sarah McBride is now the national press secretary for the country's largest LGBTQ civil rights organization. Hear her journey and learn why she believes some challenges the transgender community face are symptoms of hate and discrimination that predates the current presidency.

Sarah McBride is the featured speaker at the UMKC Pride Breakfast, 7 a.m., Thursday, March 21 at the Swinney Recreation Center, 5030 Holmes St., Kansas City, Missouri 64110. For more information, go to UMKC.edu/pride.

