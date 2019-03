Segment 1: Congresswoman Davids discusses her first few months in Congress.

U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids says that she didn't know what to expect when she first got to Washington, but that she's managed to keep her campaign promises nonetheless. "It's as busy as I thought it might be, but experiencing it is a whole different thing," she told us today.

Rep. Sharice Davids, D-Kansas

Segment 2, beginning at 28:00: Film critics review the latest indie, foreign and documentary movies.

This weekend select feature films in Kansas City cinemas will leave you captivated, and maybe even afraid. To find out which is which, our Film Critics reviewed Julianne Moore's latest on-screen performance, Vince Vaughn and Mel Gibson as partners in crime prevention, and other independent films now showing.

Cindy Haines , film professor and critic

, film professor and critic Steve Walker , film critic and freelance arts reporter

, film critic and freelance arts reporter Bob Butler, film critic and creator of butlercinemascene.com