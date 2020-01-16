Seg. 1: Vision Zero Proposal | Seg. 2: Far-Flung Chiefs Bars

Segment 1: Kansas City councilman is aiming for zero annual traffic deaths by 2030.

The goal of Vision Zero is simple: eliminate all traffic-related deaths through smarter engineering, education and enforcement. Despite various levels of success in other metropolitan areas, one city official who is convinced it can work explains how.

Councilman Eric Bunch , Kansas City-4th District

Segment 2, beginning at 24:26: No matter where you are, there's no place like "Ma-homes."

Kansas City football fans don't have to miss the excitement of the Chiefs Kingdom when they're out of town. Some bar and restaurant owners go the extra mile, adding televisions and drinks named after quarterback Patrick Mahomes, to make sure fellow Chiefs enthusiasts feel welcome. Find your Chiefs home-away-from-home here.