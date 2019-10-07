Seg. 1: Warren & Cox | Seg. 2: Can You See Me? | Seg. 3: Sesame Workshop

Segment 1: A Kansas City dance performance is a transatlantic collaboration.

Krystle Warren and Brad Cox have been musical collaborators for years, continuing to make music together across an ocean. As Warren prepares to head from Paris to Kansas City for an October performance, the two discuss their shared history and their craft.

Segment 2: A painter explores the invisibility of "regular, hardworking, simple black men."

Harold D. Smith of Kansas City, Kansas, creates paintings that ask viewers to consider what they don't usually see about race in America. A curator and poet discuss the power of his statement.

Segment 3: A KU alum now shapes curriculum for Sesame Street.

Rosemarie Truglio returns to her alma mater for a talk with stories and insights from decades spent working on Sesame Street.

Rosemarie Truglio, Vice President of Curriculum and Content, Sesame Workshop