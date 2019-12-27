Seg. 1: What We Keep (R) | Seg. 2: The Kansas City Taco (R)

Segment 1: Why we keep the objects that we keep.

If you were to pick one object in your possession that brings you meaning and joy, what would it be? An author shares intimate stories behind memories of knick-knacks, baubles, and even scraps of paper.

Bill Shapiro, co-author, What We Keep

Segment 2, beginning at 33:45: When was the last time you had a Kansas City taco?

When you think of an authentic taco, does a fried taco blanketed in Parmesan come to mind? If you live in Kansas City, it should.