Seg.1: Mayoral Candidate Jolie Justus | Seg. 2: Indie Film Critics

Segment 1: Mayoral candidate Jolie Justus shares her plans for Kansas City if elected.

Crime is one of the top concerns Jolie Justus hears when speaking with voters. The mayoral candidate explains why criminal justice reform is in her plans to address the city's crime rate. Justus also discussed her approach to using economic development incentives.

Jolie Justus, mayoral candidate and Kansas City Councilwoman, 4th District

Segment 2, beginning at 23:36: The Film Critics review the latest indie, foreign, and documentary movies.

From a drama about a top Russian ballet dancer to a documentary about one woman's fight to exonerate a man on death row, our Film Critics have a wrap up of the films worth your time over a long holiday weekend.

Cindy Haines , film professor and critic

Cindy Haines, film professor and critic
Steve Walker, film citic and freelance arts reporter

Bob Butler, film critic and creator of ButlersCinemaScene.com