Seg.1: Snow Removal, Policing In Leawood & Riverside. Seg. 2: Finding An HIV Cure.

Segment 1: Snow removal has pushed some cities beyond their budget.

A rough winter has put both Leawood, Kansas, and Riverside, Missouri, over budget for snow removal, but lawmakers there say it shouldn't impact other programs. Today, we discussed how they're keeping ahead of the winter storms, and other municipal concerns, including a need for more police.

Leawood Councilwoman Debra Filla, 1st Ward

Riverside Alderwoman Jill Hammond, 2nd Ward

Segment 2, beginning at 24:01: President Trump wants to end the HIV epidemic in 10 years. Kansas City healthcare providers say it will take action, not just words.

While it's unrealistic to completely eliminate HIV, healthcare providers say, with proper funding the number of cases could be drastically cut. A second patient was recently cured of the virus, a scientific success, said KC Care Health Center's Dr. Blair Thedinger, but it's a risky procedure that's not yet practical or ethical.