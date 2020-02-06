Senators Take Step To Ask Voters To Revise Clean Missouri

In 2018, 62% of Missourians voted for the Clean Missouri amendment that put the job of redrawing state legislative districts in the hands of a nonpartisan state demographer.

Now, Republican lawmakers want to repeal the amendment by bringing the issue back to the polls in the fall.

The Senate gave initial approval Tuesday evening to SJR 38, a constitutional amendment that would give the mapping power back to bipartisan commissions appointed by the governor.

The proposal, by Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, also would change the priorities of factors that are considered during the redistricting process.

