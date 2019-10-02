September Heat Enters the Record Books

Mid-Missouri hasn’t endured a September this hot for 122 years.

The last time the area experienced a September as warm as the one that ended Monday was back in 1897. While September 1897 saw temperatures as high as 100 degrees, this year’s highs never broke 95. Despite that, the months are tied for the hottest on record at an average of 75.8 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

While the average temperatures may be the same, the circumstances that contributed to the averages differ. In September 1897, evening lows reached 35 degrees, according to KOMU Chief Meteorologist Kenton Gewecke. The evenings of September 2019, however, never fell below 56, weather service statistics show.

