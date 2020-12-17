Sexual Assault's Ripple Effect | Vice President Charles Curtis | COVID-19 Remembrances

Segment 1, beginning at 5:07: Daisy Coleman was raped in 2012 and died by suicide on August 4, 2020. Her mother Melinda died by suicide four months later.

Their deaths exemplify the 'ripple effect' of sexual assault, felt by those close to the victim and on a broader scale in the social context of the crime. "This is the collateral damage. This is actually what it looks like," explained executive director of SafeBAE, Shael Norris.

Segment 2, beginning at 30:02: Kamala Harris will become the second vice president of color in January following in the footsteps of a Native American nearly 100 years ago.

Charles Curtis became vice president to Herbert Hoover in 1929. A member of the Kaw nation, Curtis held elected office for twenty years prior to his vice presidency, including as a U.S. Senator from Kansas.

Deb Goodrich, Garvey Foundation historian in residence, Ft. Wallace Museum

Segment 3, beginning at 43:50: Jackson County is currently reporting over 22,000 coronavirus cases and more than 200 deaths due to COVID-19.

Behind the statistics are real people; parents, grandparents, siblings and children. As part of our ongoing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, we take a moment to remember four people of the Kansas City community who have died.