Sheila Albers | Optometry During A Pandemic | KC Library's New Director

Segment 1, beginning at 4:03: An Overland Park mom demands for reform two years after her son was shot to death by police.

John Albers was 17 and struggling with mental health issues when an Overland Park police officer shot him to death in 2018. Today, his mother continues to fight for what she says could have kept him alive — transparency and better training for first responders.

Sheila Albers, mother of John Albers and secretary of JoCo United

Segment 2, beginning at 29:24: How eye doctors are working through the pandemic.

Practicing medicine during a pandemic is challenging for both doctors and the patients, especially in the world of optometry, where eye doctors tend to move in close to patients to examine or operate on them.

Segment 3, beginning at 39:33: A new leader takes over at the Kansas City Public Library.

John Herron succeeds Crosby Kemper III, and takes over at a time when the library's public events and finances have taken a hit. He comes from UMKC, where he was the interim dean of the the College of Arts and Science.

John Herron, director of the Kansas City Public Library