Should Police Chief Resign? | New Lee's Summit Superintendent

Segment 1, beginning at 4:42: The Southern Christian Leadership Conference of Greater Kansas City has called for the Kansas City Police Department leader to resign.

Among his concerns about the conduct of police under Chief Rick Smith is "a lack of accountability and a lack of transparency," said the Rev. Dr. Vernon Howard Jr. His organization joins the Indian Mound Neighborhood Association, the Urban League of Greater Kansas City, the editorial board of the Kansas City Star, and others in calling for Smith's resignation.

Rev. Dr. Vernon Howard Jr., president of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference of greater Kansas City

Segment 2, beginning at 34:20: Former Superintendent Dennis Carpenter's tenure ended in an abrupt resignation in July 2019.

Coming from Wright City, Missouri, where he served as superintendent for five years, David Buck stepped into the same role for Lee's Summit schools this month. As school districts continue to weigh their options for reopening during a pandemic, flexibility is a must, Buck said. "Every kid is different, every family situation is different."