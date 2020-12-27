 Show Me The State: The Fulton Flash | KBIA
Show Me The State

Show Me The State: The Fulton Flash

  • Helen Stephens, who attended Fulton High School and William Woods University, set world records and won international races in track and field.
    Courtesy of the State Historical Society of Missouri (photo by Aviva Okeson-Haberman)
  • Classmates of Helen Stephens teased her with the nickname Popeye because of her deep, gravelly voice.
    Courtesy of the State Historical Society of Missouri (photo by Aviva Okeson-Haberman)
  • Look magazine published a photo of Helen Stephens mid-stride challenging readers to guess if she was a woman or a man.
    Courtesy of the State Historical Society of Missouri (photo by Aviva Okeson-Haberman)
  • Helen Stephens, a champion for William Woods University, eventually lost her scholarship because the president of the school deemed her behavior inappropriate.
    Courtesy of the State Historical Society of Missouri (photo by Aviva Okeson-Haberman)

Helen Stephens starts high school in Fulton in 1931. She’s a gangly, gravelly-voiced farm girl dressed in homemade clothes. Her classmates tease her with the unfortunate moniker “Popeye.” Helen takes it in stride with humor, attempting to own her identity - a feat for any teenager.

One opportune day, the high school boys athletic coach asks her to run a 50-yard dash. He clocks her at a world record time. So begins the rise of one of Missouri’s most accomplished athletes. 

Helen’s racing career begins in St. Louis against rival Stella Walsh and eventually lands her in a lane for the largest athletic event in the world: the Olympics. Her ascension to stardom and subsequent departure from the spotlight is rife with challenges, setbacks and cruelty under the public eye. 

Remember: It’s the 1930s. And for Helen, a world record or a gold medal can’t get some people to look past her private life or even the fact that she is just a teenage girl.

In each category, two awards are given. One is chosen by the academy. The second, called "The People's Voice," is voted on by the public. If you'd like to support KBIA in the race, head to this page and click on Show Me The State. The Webbys only ask for an email address to participate. Voting closes May 7th. 