Snow-Ice Mix Snarls Sunday Traffic, Could Make For Messy Morning Commute

Updated at 6:26 p.m. with new automobile crash total—A winter storm moved into the St. Louis area late Sunday morning, producing the first taste of a snowfall forecast to total as much as 8 inches in some northern spots with up to a quarter-inch of ice accumulation.

Multiple accidents closed roads and caused significant delays throughout the region Sunday.

As of 5 p.m., the Missouri State Highway Patrol had reported 152 crashes in the region with one fatality, at Highway 94 and Highway C in Callaway County.

The Missouri Department of Transportation reported westbound I-64 (Highway 40) was closed past Clayton Road on Sunday afternoon and southbound Highway TT in St. Charles County was closed until further notice.

The agency also reported delays and temporary road closures on westbound I-70 in Warren County, westbound I-270 before Tesson Ferry Road, eastbound 1-44 in Franklin County and elsewhere.

As of 4 p.m., roads in downtown St. Louis were slushy, but there was little accumulation apart from on grassy areas.

The snowfall made for a temporary alteration to some of the city’s most famous scenery. Scattered sightseers seemed unperturbed as they strolled through the Gateway Arch National Park grounds, with the snow providing a backdrop for pictures.

One group of visitors was driving home to New Mexico from a children’s track meet in Wisconsin before making a detour to visit the Arch. When the group entered the facility to take the ride to the top, the ground was free of snow. By the time they took in the view from above, they said, conditions had changed dramatically.

“Looking down we just assumed it was going to be clear,” Jacquelyn Sanchez said. “And we looked down and there was a blizzard down there. It was a sight to see — but we couldn’t really see anything.”

The National Weather Service forecast calls for “heavy mixed precipitation” until midnight, with snowfall rates possibly exceeding an inch per hour.

It advises that the hazardous road conditions caused by the storm could stretch into the Monday morning commute and beyond. The forecast calls for snow to taper off into freezing rain and drizzle Sunday night but to turn back into snow on Monday.

MoDOT is recommending that people delay their Monday morning commute or stay home if possible.

