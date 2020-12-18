Some New CDC Coronavirus Guidelines Adopted By TCHD

The Taney County Health Department has adopted some of the CDC’s new COVID-19 guidelines.

The Taney County Health Department’s Board of Trustees voted this week to follow the CDC guidance and end quarantine after the completion of 10 full days for asymptomatic individuals not connected with nursing homes. Those released from quarantine must continue to monitor for symptoms and wear a face covering for two weeks.

But the health department continues to recommend a 14-day quarantine for those who are able to do so.

Learn more at taneycohealth.org.

