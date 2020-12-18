SPD To Hold Holiday DWI Saturation Enforcement Operation

Starting Friday night, December 18, the Springfield Police Department will conduct a holiday DWI saturation enforcement. The SPD Traffic Section’s enforcement “is an effort to proactively target hazardous moving violations that pose a threat to safety for motorists in Springfield,” according to the department in a news release.

Violations will be identified through stepped up patrol efforts between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m.

The operation is funded by a grant from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

