Special Coverage of Senate Impeachment Trial To Air

St. Louis Public Radio | 90.7 KWMU will offer live coverage of the Senate impeachment trial from NPR as they are available. Listeners can check back at this post for upcoming special coverage dates and times that will be posted as we receive more information.



Tuesday, Jan. 21 - starting at 11 a.m.

- starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan 22 through Saturday, Jan. 25

For listeners who do not wish to hear the ongoing live coverage of the trial, we will offer a stream of our regularly scheduled programs as an alternative listening option here on our website at news.stlpublicradio.org or our station mobile app. That stream is listed as “KWMU-1 Regularly Scheduled Programs” within the player at the top of every news page.

Breaking our regular format to provide this historic coverage on our main channel fulfills a key part of our mission, “to inform and provide a deeper understanding of events, ideas and cultures for a more inspired and engaged public.”

More details about the impeachment coverage:

NPR has an in-depth guide to key people and facts related to the impeachment at npr.org/impeachment

We will also offer NPR's live video coverage within a post on our homepage at stlpublicradio.org

We may pre-empt the 6 p.m. broadcast of Marketplace on days of trail coverage in order to bring analysis and context from All Things Considered, which would otherwise be missed if the the day's tiral goes into the evening hours.

The end time of the trial each day is not defined in advance; you will hear live coverage in real time as events unfold.

More details about the "KWMU-1 Regularly Scheduled Programs" stream setup: