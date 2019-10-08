Special Olympics Summer Games to Return to Columbia for 2020

After six years, the Special Olympics Missouri State Summer Games are coming back to Columbia.

During a news conference Monday, Special Olympics Missouri CEO Susan Stegeman announced the return of the three-day sports competition scheduled for June 5-7 of 2020. Stegeman also said the games will remain in Columbia through 2023.

During the State Summer Games, more than 1700 athletes and coaches will come together to participate in volleyball, soccer, swimming, powerlifting and track and field competitions.

The competitions will include a combination of traditional games, team skills, individual skills and Unified Sports where athletes with and without intellectual disabilities compete together. The venue has not been determined, according to a news release from Special Olympics Missouri.

