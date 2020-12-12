Spire Chamber Ensemble Performs Handel's Messiah

Artistic Director Ben Spalding and Soprano Kayleigh Ayes speak with Stephen Steigman about how they are missing their annual performance of Handel's Messiah at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, but they know that the performances will be that much sweeter when we can all gather back together safely.

Spalding talks about how Spire got its name and about some of their projects from the past few years, including an emotional performance of "All of Us" from "Considering Matthew Shepard" at the 2019 American Choral Director's Association Conference in Kansas City.

Through the end of December 2020, stream "Christmas With Spire."

Program, Spire Chamber Ensemble & Baroque Orchestra

Messiah by George Frederic Handel

- And the Glory of the Lord

- For Unto Us A Child is Born

- Hallelujah

Lobet den Herrn, alle Heiden, BWV 230, by Johann Sebastian Bach

Ave Maris Stella by Ben A. Spalding, Estelí Gomez, soprano

Mass for Double Choir by Frank Martin

- Gloria

- Sanctus

Alleluia by Jake Runestad

The Passing of the Year by Jonathan Dove

- Ring Out, Wild Bells

Considering Matthew Shepard by Craig Hella Johnson

- All of Us, with soloists Kayleigh Aytes, Elizabeth Hungerford and Patricia Thompson

For more information on Spire Chamber Ensemble visit https://www.spirechamberensemble.org/

Local Musicians and Ensembles are featured on Saturday and Sunday evenings at 8 pm on 91.9 Classical KC and at ClassicalKC.org

