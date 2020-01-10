Spotlight On Joplin For January 2020

Emily Frankoski, Community Arts Director for Joplin’s local arts agency Connect2Culture, joined us for the January 2020 edition of “Spotlight on Joplin.” “It’s kind of a sleepy time for the arts in Joplin right in the beginning of January, but it really will pick up towards the end of the month,” she said. “And it’s the perfect time for anyone to begin, if they’re interested in arts, culture and entertainment, and didn’t have any time in 2019, this is a great time to start looking at things that are going on. And with Connect2Culture, we make it really easy for anyone to know what’s going on in the Joplin area.”

Joplin Connect2Culture Community Arts Director Emily Frankoski with the January 2020 "Spotlight On Joplin."

We started with performances, and there are only three on the schedule in Joplin this month, all near the end of the month.

January 25: Ray Scott House Concert, 6:30pm (doors 6:00pm) at The Coda Concert House (2120 E 24th St). A rare find in country music today, Ray Scott captivates audiences with his honest, authentic lyrics and signature wit. Scott's distinctive, southern voice has contributed to the success of his critically acclaimed, debut album, My Kind of Music, as well as his popular singles like Crazy Like Me or Honky Tonk Heart. There is a suggested, minimum donation of $20. For information and reservations, email Jeff Morrow: info@codaconcerthouse.com. In response to reservations, a confirmation email with the address, directions, parking etc. will be sent in return. All proceeds benefit the artist performing.

January 29–February 2: "Death Trap," 7:30pm Wed-Sat, Sunday 2:30pm, at Joplin Little Theatre (3008 W 1st St). Written by Ira Levin, Death Trap holds the record for the longest running comedy/thriller on Broadway and was nominated for four Tony Awards. It provides twists and turns of devilish cleverness and offers hilariously sudden shocks in such abundance that audiences will be spellbound until the very last moment. The subsequent 1982 movie starred Christopher Reeve, Michael Cain, and Dyan Cannon. May not be of interest to young children. Tickets: $18 Adults, $15 Seniors/Students. More information: Cecie Fritz, info@joplinlittletheatre.org, (417) 623-3638.

January 30–February 9: Stained Glass Theatre Joplin's "Alice in Wonderland," Thurs-Sat 7:00pm, Sundays 2:30pm, at Stained Glass Theatre Joplin (2101 Annie Baxter Ave). Lewis Carroll's classic, whimsical tale brought to life on stage! Follow Alice down the rabbit hole and into Wonderland for a variety of unique adventures and encounters with strange characters. Cost: $10 Adults, $5 Children under 13. The box office opens 45 minutes before curtain; Stained Glass Theatre does not reserve seats. More information: Tammy Aggus, sgtjoplin@gmail.com.

Next, Emily looked at various events and exhibits. First, two new photography shows opening at the Spiva Arts Center.

January 10: Opening Reception: "Anonymous Women" Camouflage and Calamity" by Patty Carroll, 5:30–7:30pm at Spiva Center for the Arts, Main Gallery (222 W 3rd St). Be among the first to see the memorable photographs featured in Patty Carroll’s exhibit “Anonymous Women: Camouflage and Calamity.” The 2019 PhotoSpiva juror, Carrol is a celebrated photographer whose whimsical, colorful work will stretch your imagination. She’ll have three different installations set up in Spiva’s Main Gallery. Free and open the public; donations appreciated.

Also on January 10, another opening reception, for "Flexible Itineraries Far From The Madding Tour Bus" by Ron Erwin and Thao Nguyen, 5:30–7:30pm at Spiva Center for the Arts, Regional Gallery (222 W 3rd St). Experience the hauntingly beautiful wonder depicted in each of Ron Erwin and Thao Nguyen. Although the husband and wife duo travel together, they each have an individual way of interpreting the world around them through their work. Free and open the public; donations appreciated. January 11, the day after the exhibit opening, Patty Carroll will deliver an Artist Talk from 11:00am to Noon, again at Spiva Center for the Arts (222 W 3rd St). She’ll elaborate on the intricacies of her exhibit, “Anonymous Women: Camouflage & Calamity.” Free and open to the public; donations appreciated. More information: Jade Henning, jhenning@spivaarts.org , (417) 623-0183.

January 14: MSSU "Bringing Them All Back Home Film Festival: The Lives of Others," 7:00pm at Missouri Southern State University, Cornell Auditorium (3950 E Newman Rd). A 2006 film from Germany, The Lives of Others, kicks off this film festival, with films shown Tuesday evenings at 7 either at MSSU or at Bookhouse Cinema, 715 E. Broadway Street. MSSU and Bookhouse Cinema collaborate on this festival; the university asked various faculty members to choose a favorite film. Each one selected for the series will be introduced by the faculty member who suggested it. “The Lives of Others” follows Gerd Wiesler, a Stasi officer ordered to spy on a famous playwright and his lover, who are believed to be disloyal to the Communist Party. Over time, Wiesler becomes attached to the couple and must decide where his loyalties lie when his superior officer orders him to kill the playwright. Introduction by Dr. Chad Stebbins, director of the Institute of International Studies. Free and open to the public. More information: Chad Stebbins, stebbins-c@mssu.edu, (417) 625-9736.

January 18: Heartland Opera Theatre presents a “Bohemian Rhapsody Sing-Along” Fundraiser for ages 21+, with two showings at 4:00pm & 7:30pm at Bookhouse Cinema (715 E Broadway St). Support Heartland Opera Theatre by attending this fun, sing-along event! Tickets cover additional admittance to the 6:15pm reception, which includes door prizes, hors d-oeuvres, a drink ticket, and popcorn. Tickets: $30 In Advance, $35 Day Of. More information: Michael Gregory, info@heartlandoperatheatre.com, ( (417) 385-1454.

January 25: 2nd Annual Empire Market Chili Cookoff, 10:00am–3:00pm at Joplin Empire Market (931 E 4th St). Back by popular demand, everyone is invited to your favorite recipe to the test by entering the cookoff, or just come to taste all the delicious chili dishes and vote for your favorite. Judging begins at 10:30am and public tasting starts at 11:00am. Awards will be given for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places as well as People’s Choice. Admission fees grant access to taste all chili and vote in People’s Choice. Cost: $5. More information: Ivy Hagedorn, ivy@joplinempiremarket.com, (417) 986-3914.

January 25: Festival of Eagles, 10:00am-3:00pm at Veterans Memorial Park, 774 Ozark Street in Stella, Missouri. During the winter, Missouri’s small resident eagle population is swelled by migrating birds from the north to often increase the numbers to more 2,000 eagles. People will have a great opportunity to learn more about bald eagles at the “Festival of Eagles” event, presented by the Missouri Department of Conservation, the Chert Glades Master Naturalist Chapter and the citizens of Stella. Throughout the day, people can use spotting scopes that will be set up at selected observation stations at the park to view some of the eagles that winter in the area. No registration is required. For more information about this event, call Missouri Conservation Department’s Joplin office at (417) 629-3423.

January 27: Sherwood Speaker Series: “Robert Van Horn’s Civil War: Loyalty, Freedom, and the Evolution of the Border West,” 6:00pm at Missouri Southern State University, Corley Auditorium (3950 E Newman Rd). The Civil War remains a defining chapter in our nation’s history. Learn more about this significant part of American history as Jeremy Neely presents “Robert Van Horn’s Civil War: Loyalty, Freedom, and the Evolution of the Border West.” Free and open to the public. More information: Brad Belk, belk-b@mssu.edu, (417) 625-9665.

Finally, we talked about two upcoming art and craft classes.

January 11: Crocheted Cat Hats with Heather Wright (Ages 13+), 1:00–3:00pm at Spiva Center for the Arts (222 W 3rd St). Look cool while keeping warm this chilly season! Participants will learn basic crocheting skills and will take home their own purrrfect cat hat. Cost: $30. More information: Jade Henning, jhenning@spivaarts.org, (417) 623-0183.

January 16: Paint Your Pet, 6:30–9:30pm at Create N Sip Studios (223 W 3rd St). Celebrate your favorite pet by painting their portrait, no experience needed! Register at least 48 hours in advance and send a picture of your pet, to be sketched onto a canvas for you to paint, by one of Create N Sip’s artists. Allow up to three hours for this event. Cost: $48. More information: John Coleman, coleman@creatnsip.com, (417) 680-5434.

All these events can be found at https://connect2culture.org/january2020.

