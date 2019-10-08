Springfield City Council Approves Appointment Of Hearing Examiner Following Ethics Complaint

Springfield City Council has voted to appoint a hearing examiner, Kenneth Thompson, to look into allegations of ethics violations by councilwoman and mayor pro tem, Jan Fisk.

Fisk requested the appointment and said she hopes “it will resolve any remaining issue.”

The complaint by Linda Simkins said Fisk Limousines, owned by Fisk and her husband, was the low bidder for two city contracts after Fisk was elected. And it states that Fisk Limos is involved with charter bus services for the city.

City Council hired outside counsel, St. Louis attorney, Kevin O’Keefe, to look into the allegations.

O’Keefe said, he “does not believe the matters asserted in the July 2 and August 5 complaints rise to the level necessary to support referral to a hearing examiner.”

