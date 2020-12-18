Springfield Fire Department Offers Tips For Staying Safe This Holiday Season

The Springfield Fire Department is offering advice for safe decorating this holiday season.

Some tips: Choose decorations that are flame resistant or flame retardant; turn off all lights before going to bed or leaving home; don’t overload electrical outlets; water fresh Christmas trees daily; keep at least three feet of clear space between heat sources and decorations; never leave a burning candle unattended and test smoke alarms to make sure they’re working.

You can find out more here.

