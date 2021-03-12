Springfield-Greene County Health Department Advises Sticking Close To Home For Spring Break

Spring break is coming up, and the Springfield-Greene County Health Department is advising against travel to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

Acting health department director, Katie Towns, said in a news release they don’t recommend travel even for those who are fully vaccinated. She said they continue to be concerned about COVID-19 variants in other parts of the country.

According to the health department, if you do have to travel, there are ways to reduce your risk of contracting and spreading the illness. Public health officials recommend getting tested for COVID-19 one to three days before and three to five days after travel; travel by car or RV with limited or no stops; travel with direct household members only; wear face coverings, social distance and wash hands often; and prepare food at your destination instead of eating in a restaurant.

Find out more at health.springfieldmo.gov/COVIDtravel.

