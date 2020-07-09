Springfield-Greene County Health Department Announces 9th Death From COVID-19

Another person has died from COVID-19 in Greene County. The death, announced Wednesday by the Springfield-Greene County Health Department is the county’s ninth from the illness. The woman was in her 80s and was not associated with a long-term care facility, according to the health department. She had no risk factors other than her age.

It’s been three months since a Greene County resident died from COVID-19. The last notification of a COVID-19 related death was April 9.

