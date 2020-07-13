 Springfield-Greene County Health Department Announces Possible COVID-19 Exposures | KBIA

Springfield-Greene County Health Department Announces Possible COVID-19 Exposures

Originally published on July 13, 2020 6:22 am

Fourteen people with COVID-19 went to 27 businesses before they were diagnosed, according to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, and they may have exposed others to the coronavirus.

Here's a list of locations they visited:

  • Friday, July 3:  McAlister’s Deli, 2445 N. Kansas Expy Ste A, from 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)
  • Friday, July 3:  Academy Sports + Outdoors, 610 W. El Camino Alto St., between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. for 20 minutes (infectious and symptomatic, masked)
  • Saturday, July 4:  Menards, 500 N. Eastgate Ave., from 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

    (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)

  • Saturday, July 4:  Walmart Supercenter, 2825 N. Kansas Expy., from 4 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)
  • Saturday, July 4:  Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, 1950 E. Primrose St., from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. (two individuals, both infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)
  • Monday, July 6:  Red Racks DAV Thrift Store, 1707 Battlefield Rd., from noon to 1:30 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)
  • Monday, July 6:  Culver’s, 2520 N. Glenstone Ave., from noon to 12:40 p.m.

    (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

  • Monday, July 6:  Dollar General, 1726 S. Kansas Expy., from 4 p.m. to 4:20 p.m.

    (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

  • Tuesday, July 7:  Bill and Payne Stewart Driving Range, 1825 E. Norton Rd., from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)
  • Wednesday, July 1:  10 Fitness, 1444 S. Glenstone Ave., from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)
  • Friday, July 3:  Battlefield Mall (Forever 21, Altered State, Francesca’s, JCPenney’s) from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. (infectious, symptomatic, not masked)
  • Monday, July 6: Flat Creek Restaurant, 772 E. US 60 in Republic, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

  • Saturday, June 27:  Walmart Neighborhood Market, 3536 W. Mt Vernon, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)
  • Wednesday, July 1:  Walgreens, 2640 E. Sunshine St., from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

    (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

  • Thursday, July 2:  Sun Tan City, 1412 S. Glenstone, around 4 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)
  • Thursday, July 2:  CVS, 1153 E. Elm St., between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)
  • Thursday, July 2:  Target, 1825 S. Primrose St., from 9 p.m. to 9:55 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)
  • Saturday, July 4:  Inner Circle Vodka Bar, 319 W. Walnut St., from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)
  • Monday, July 6:  Café Cusco, 234 E. Commercial St., from noon to 12:30 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)
  • Monday, July 6:  Walmart Supercenter, 3315 S. Campbell Ave., from 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)
  • Tuesday, July 7:  Gearhead Outfitters Battlefield Mall, 2825 S Glenstone Ave., from 10:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)
  • Tuesday, July 7:  Ozark Adventures, 1111 E. Republic Rd Ste 140, from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)
  • Tuesday, July 7:  Lululemon, 2682 S. Glenstone Ave., from 1 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.

    (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

  • Tuesday, July 7:  Walmart Supercenter, 2021 E. Independence St., from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)
  • Tuesday, July 7:  Academy Sports + Outdoors, 610 W. El Camino Alto St., from 2:15 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)
  • Tuesday, July 7:  Bass Pro Shops, 1935 S. Campbell Ave., from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

    (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

  • Tuesday, July 7:  Walmart Supercenter, 3315 S. Campbell Ave., from 7:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

Prior to being diagnosed, one person with COVID-19 worked at Ross Dress for Less, 3300 S. Glenstone Ave., during the following dates:

  • Thursday, July 2, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)
  • Friday, July 3, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)
  • Saturday, July 4, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

Anyone who was at these locations on these dates is at low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms, according to the health department. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

