Springfield-Greene County Health Department Announces Possible COVID-19 Exposures

Fourteen people with COVID-19 went to 27 businesses before they were diagnosed, according to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, and they may have exposed others to the coronavirus.

Here's a list of locations they visited:

Friday, July 3: McAlister’s Deli, 2445 N. Kansas Expy Ste A, from 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

(infectious but not symptomatic, not masked) Friday, July 3: Academy Sports + Outdoors, 610 W. El Camino Alto St., between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. for 20 minutes (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

(infectious and symptomatic, masked) Saturday, July 4: Menards, 500 N. Eastgate Ave., from 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)

Saturday, July 4: Walmart Supercenter, 2825 N. Kansas Expy., from 4 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)

(infectious but not symptomatic, masked) Saturday, July 4: Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, 1950 E. Primrose St., from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. (two individuals, both infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

(two individuals, both infectious but not symptomatic, not masked) Monday, July 6: Red Racks DAV Thrift Store, 1707 Battlefield Rd., from noon to 1:30 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

(infectious and symptomatic, not masked) Monday, July 6: Culver’s, 2520 N. Glenstone Ave., from noon to 12:40 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

Monday, July 6: Dollar General, 1726 S. Kansas Expy., from 4 p.m. to 4:20 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

Tuesday, July 7: Bill and Payne Stewart Driving Range, 1825 E. Norton Rd., from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)

(infectious but not symptomatic, masked) Wednesday, July 1: 10 Fitness, 1444 S. Glenstone Ave., from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

(infectious and symptomatic, not masked) Friday, July 3: Battlefield Mall (Forever 21, Altered State, Francesca’s, JCPenney’s) from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. (infectious, symptomatic, not masked)

(infectious, symptomatic, not masked) Monday, July 6: Flat Creek Restaurant, 772 E. US 60 in Republic, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

Saturday, June 27: Walmart Neighborhood Market, 3536 W. Mt Vernon, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

(infectious and symptomatic, masked) Wednesday, July 1: Walgreens, 2640 E. Sunshine St., from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

Thursday, July 2: Sun Tan City, 1412 S. Glenstone, around 4 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

(infectious and symptomatic, masked) Thursday, July 2: CVS, 1153 E. Elm St., between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

(infectious and symptomatic, masked) Thursday, July 2: Target, 1825 S. Primrose St., from 9 p.m. to 9:55 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

(infectious but not symptomatic, not masked) Saturday, July 4: Inner Circle Vodka Bar, 319 W. Walnut St., from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

(infectious but not symptomatic, not masked) Monday, July 6: Café Cusco, 234 E. Commercial St., from noon to 12:30 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

(infectious and symptomatic, not masked) Monday, July 6: Walmart Supercenter, 3315 S. Campbell Ave., from 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

(infectious and symptomatic, masked) Tuesday, July 7: Gearhead Outfitters Battlefield Mall, 2825 S Glenstone Ave., from 10:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

(infectious but not symptomatic, not masked) Tuesday, July 7: Ozark Adventures, 1111 E. Republic Rd Ste 140, from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

(infectious but not symptomatic, not masked) Tuesday, July 7: Lululemon, 2682 S. Glenstone Ave., from 1 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

Tuesday, July 7: Walmart Supercenter, 2021 E. Independence St., from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

(infectious and symptomatic, masked) Tuesday, July 7: Academy Sports + Outdoors, 610 W. El Camino Alto St., from 2:15 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

(infectious but not symptomatic, not masked) Tuesday, July 7: Bass Pro Shops, 1935 S. Campbell Ave., from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

Tuesday, July 7: Walmart Supercenter, 3315 S. Campbell Ave., from 7:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

Prior to being diagnosed, one person with COVID-19 worked at Ross Dress for Less, 3300 S. Glenstone Ave., during the following dates:

Thursday, July 2, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)

(infectious but not symptomatic, masked) Friday, July 3, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)

(infectious but not symptomatic, masked) Saturday, July 4, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

Anyone who was at these locations on these dates is at low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms, according to the health department. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

