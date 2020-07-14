Springfield-Greene County Park Board Opens Two Outdoor Pools For The Summer

Two Springfield-Greene County Park Board outdoor pools are now open. The opening of the park board’s outdoor pools was delayed due to the coronavirus.

Fassnight Pool, 1300 S. Campbell, is open Tuesday through Sunday from 1 to 6:30 p.m. The McGee-McGregor Wading Pool at Phelps Grove Park, 950 E. Bennett, is open 10 a.m. to noon and 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Pool capacity is limited due to the city’s COVID-19 orders. Once capacity is reached, guests will be accepted as others leave. Swimmers and pool guests are being asked to keep a six-foot distance from others, cover coughs and sneezes and stay home if they’re sick.

More information can be found at parkboard.org/aquatics.

