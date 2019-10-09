Springfield Looking For Place To House Prisoners Awaiting Sentencing

Springfield will soon have nowhere to house those arrested on municipal charges but who haven’t yet been sentenced.

The city has been housing up to 40 municipal prisoners a day at the Vernon County Jail, but that county’s sheriff decided he wanted to cancel an agreement that went into effect two years ago.

Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams told Springfield City Council this week they renegotiated the agreement, and they’ll be able to send up to 10 sentenced prisoners a day to Vernon County as of November 1 at a cost of $45 each per day.

Once the Greene County Jail expansion is complete, the city can house municipal prisoners there.

Williams says he’s working to figure out where else the city can house prisoners who are awaiting sentencing.

