Springfield Museum To Stay Closed Until Further Notice

The Springfield Art Museum is extending its closure until further notice. Museum officials say they’re developing “rigorous re-entry protocols.” Those include heightened facility maintenance and sanitation; maximum gallery occupancy monitoring; mask, glove and sanitizer procurement for staff and patrons; and changes to the drop-in procedures of the Family Art Lab.

All public programs and events remain cancelled through July 6. The Missouri State University MFA Showcase exhibition, which had been set for May 1-24, and the Museum’s onsite Summer Art Camps, which were set to begin June 16, have been canceled as well. The Museum is developing alternate Summer Art Camp programming which will include take-home activities. It will be free to the public. Anyone registered for onsite Summer Art Camps will be issued a full refund.

The museum says it welcomes donations from the public.

More information is at https://sgfmuseum.org/

