Springfield Public Schools Names Teacher Of The Year

A Central High School Spanish teacher and Equity Champion, is Springfield Public Schools' 2020-2021 Teacher of the Year. Armondo Johnson has taught Spanish for 22 years. He joined SPS in 2011 and before that was the head men’s basketball coach at Labette Community College.

According to SPS, Johnson retired from coaching in 2019 to concentrate on the classroom and to ensure that underrepresented youth can see someone who looks like them and who shares a similar background. He says he’s dedicated to being the person for his students that he needed when he was growing up.

Johnson will go on to compete for Regional Teacher of the Year, sponsored by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

