Springfield School District Announces Site of New Boyd Elementary if Bond Issue Passes

Voters will decide a bond issue for Springfield Public Schools on April 2. If Proposition S passes, one of the projects will be to move Boyd Elementary to a new site. The school district says it has secured an additional 1.68 acres in the Midtown neighborhood to locate the school.

According to district officials, the real estate transactions for ten parcels of land at the intersection of Division and Sherman are now under contract for a total of $430,000. They’ll be paid for with surplus funds from the 2013 bond issue. That, along with the former Berry School site, would give the district 3.09 acres for the development of the new Boyd Elementary.

The new school is estimated to cost $20.34 million and is expected to serve 300 pre-K through fifth-grade students. It would open for the 2021-2022 school year and would feature better security, improved accessibility, a new storm shelter and preschool classrooms, the district said in a news release.

The existing Boyd Elementary is 100-years-old and is three stories tall.

Proposition S would fund 39 high-priority projects recommended by a task force of parents, students, teachers and other community members. It includes secure entrances for 31 schools, a new early childhood education center, renovation of Williams and Sunshine Elementary Schools, renovation of Hillcrest High School, construction of a new Boyd and Delaware Elementary and a new Jarrett Middle School.

