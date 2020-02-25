St. Louis Alderman Sam Moore Dies At 71

St. Louis Alderman Sam Moore died Tuesday following a long illness. He was 71.

Moore, a Democrat, had represented the city’s 4th Ward since 2007 and had lived there for more than 60 years.

“Sam was a dedicated representative, a man of the people, and a good friend,” Mayor Lyda Krewson said in a statement. I send my sincere condolences to his family, his friends, and his constituents who he served with honor. I am thinking of all of you during this difficult time.”



Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed in a statement that Moore will be missed at City Hall, where he served as chair of the board’s Intergovernmental Affairs Committee.

“I’m so deeply saddened at the loss of my spiritual advisor, best friend and brother, Alderman Sam Moore,” Reed said in a statement. “Words cannot express the sorrow in my heart with the loss of such a dear friend. Please hold his family and our entire City of St. Louis Board of Aldermen in your heart during this difficult time.”

Moore often argued that north St. Louis did not receive the attention and resources it deserved.

"Work in this community is a full-time position," he said in a 2017 interview with the We Live Here podcast. "I have to govern in an unorthodox way and let St. Louis know, 'Shame on you for letting this community get in the condition that it's in.'"

Moore will be remembered for his work to serve his constituents in the 4th Ward, which is in the north central part of St. Louis and includes the historic Ville neighborhood. He took pride in helping bringing them sidewalks and helping them obtain free LED lights.

“Samuel Moore was the Alderman of the 4th Ward whom I came to know as a man who is passionate about people,” said Alderman Jeffrey Boyd, who represents Ward 22. “Sam was affectionately known as the governor of the north side. He often spoke about us loving one another and the importance of our children being our future.”

Adolphus Pruitt, president of the St. Louis NAACP, said Moore earned his nickname.

Pruitt said Moore thought north St. Louis deserved as much, if not more, than any other part of St. Louis because its need was great — and he wanted to see the area prosper.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Follow Chad on Twitter: @iamcdavis

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

