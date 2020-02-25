St. Louis Area Activists Demand An End To Violence, Shooting Shakes Maryland Heights

People throughout the St. Louis region are gathering this week to again call for an end to gun violence that has plagued their communities.

Marchers in St. Louis and East St. Louis kicked off Peace Week on Monday, with demonstrations held to urge people to put down their weapons.

The marches came hours before a shooting at the Maryland Heights Community Center.



“Those who are really shooting in my opinion, it goes a lot deeper than them picking up a gun and releasing bullets,” said activist Marty K. Casey, co-coordinator of the marches. “We need to see it as an outburst, as an outcry and we need to give it the attention that it needs so that we can deal with that.”

Later on Monday, police responded to a shooting at the Maryland Heights Community Center. 5 On Your Side reported that a woman was killed, and that the gunman fired at a police officer who had arrived on an unrelated call. The officer shot and wounded the man, who police took into custody.



Casey and others are particularly worried about the deaths of young people in their communities. Since early last year, more than a dozen children have died after being shot.







Monday’s demonstrations followed a violent weekend. In north St. Louis, 6-year-old David Birchfield III was shot and killed, and a 9-year-old was critically injured in the same shooting on North Euclid Avenue.



In St. Louis, people marched east from the corner of Hamilton Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive to the Friendly Temple Youth Worship Center at Burd Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. Demonstrators also marched on Martin Luther King Drive in East St. Louis.

In both cities, elected officials and people from the community demanded an end to senseless gun violence.

“We have got to take peace and insert it into our celebration of black history,” said James Clark, Vice President of Community Outreach for Better Family Life and co-coordinator of the marches. “We cannot leave this crisis to a future generation.”

Organizers said it’s time for an aggressive effort from community members to help end the region’s endless string of shootings — particularly those that take the lives of children.

“The only way that we can make any kind of justifiable sense out of that is that we keep that child’s legacy and spirit alive by doing the work,” Casey said, speaking of the 6-year-old. “The spirit of what took place in this room tonight and the march, and the rain was off the back of the spirit of that child.”

Coalition members and organizers stressed that gun violence isn’t just a St. Louis issue but a regional one.

“We’re going to fight against the darkness of what’s happening on both sides of the river,” Casey said. “We have to shift the atmosphere, and I believe tonight we did that.”

Follow Chad on Twitter @iamcdavis

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

