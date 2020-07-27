St. Louis County Announces New Restrictions as Cases Soar

Missouri’s most populous county is limiting crowd sizes, ordering bars to close early and urging parents to teach their children virtually if possible when the school year starts as the number of coronavirus cases soars. St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page said Monday that the new restrictions would take effect at 5 p.m. Friday. The announcement came one day after the county reported 523 new positive cases for its largest single-day increase. St. Louis County's total number of cases since the pandemic began now stands at 11,210, more than a quarter of the state’s total of 41,927.