St. Louis County Councilman Says Federal Subpoena Issued Looking Into Stenger’s Administration

A St. Louis County councilman said Sunday that a federal subpoena was issued last week seeking information about St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger’s administration.

One particular focus was how Stenger’s administration issued contracts, which has been a source of contention for months between the Democratic chief executive and the council.



Councilman Sam Page, D-Creve Coeur, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that a federal grand jury issued a subpoena to St. Louis County. Page read the subpoena during a meeting with St. Louis County Counselor Peter Krane last week. Among other things, the subpoena sought Stenger’s call history, texts and emails with employees regarding contracts.

The subpoena also requested information from seven members of Stenger’s staff and information on county contracts — including sale of Wellston industrial parks to people who contributed money to Stenger’s campaign.

Page confirmed the subpoena information to St. Louis Public Radio on Sunday, but was unavailable to talk further. Councilman Ernie Trakas said he spoke with Page about the subpoena shortly after his Friday meeting with Krane.

Trakas said that Page told him that subpoena also sought recordings and minutes from council meetings and hearings. Trakas, R-South St. Louis County, is the chairman of a committee looking into a deal to move some county operations to Northwest Plaza in St. Ann.

“[The subpoena] was directed to the county,” Trakas said. “The individuals named in the subpoena were clearly identified with respect to records in particular to them. There were also records and documents requested in the subpoena that go beyond just the Department of Administration — but to other departments in the county.”

Stenger’s communications staffers did not respond to a request for comment from St. Louis Public Radio. U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen said “as a matter of general policy, the United States Attorney’s office neither confirms nor denies investigations.”

Stenger’s adversaries have long accused him of granting contracts to campaign donors. For instance: Mark Mantovani made the Northwest Plaza deal a major emphasis of his unsuccessful 2018 Democratic primary campaign. Stenger also came under fire for how he interacted with the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership.

Stenger has publicly denied giving out contracts based on whether someone donated to his campaign — most recently on a March 7 edition of St. Louis on the Air.

“Our government is not the first government where it’s part of our system of governance where we raise money as candidates,” Stenger said. “And in some cases, when you’re raising money in a local community and you’re raising $4.5 million — there’s simply going to be some overlap. But we have processes in place to ensure that no one is getting any inappropriate treatment. And that has never, ever been the case.”

Trakas, though, said this development is troubling for St. Louis County government.

“The ethics committee and the council have taken more than a little heat for its efforts in attempting to bring accountability and transparency to county government,” Trakas said. “So this subpoena validates the council and the committee’s concerns in those regards. I think I can certainly speak for myself and certainly the other members of the council that all of us expect the full and complete cooperation from the county executive’s office for the federal investigation.”

‘Something there for them to be concerned about’

Before he was elected to the St. Louis County Council last year, Tim Fitch served as the county police chief and under then-County Executive Charlie Dooley’s tenure, talked to the FBI about an investigation into a subcontract to build the county crime lab. While emphasizing he’s not seen the Stenger subpoena, Fitch said local authorities had to get approval from Washington, D.C., officials before doing anything on the crime lab contract because it was dealing with an elected official.

“You can probably assume in this case, unless something has changed, that they had to tell the Department of Justice in Washington ‘here’s what we’ve got,’” said Fitch, R-St. Louis County. “And they had to approve any further action before subpoenas are issued and things like that.”

Fitch went on to say that if “they’re issuing subpoenas, there must be at least something there for them to be concerned about.”

“Because really, issuing the subpoenas is not the start of the investigation — it’s just part of the investigation,” Fitch said.

In the case of the crime lab, Fitch said there was a roughly eight-month time period between subpoenas being issued — and then-U.S. Attorney Richard Callahan deciding not to bring charges against Dooley or anyone in his administration.

“Typically when they issue subpoenas they have some reason to believe there could be something amiss,” Fitch said. “However, as in the crime lab case, the U.S. Attorney, who was a Democrat and so was Charlie Dooley, basically said there wasn’t enough evidence to issue any charges on anybody. And what I had said back then and I’ll say it again is any kind of investigation, this case included, it’s either to find if anyone violated any criminal laws or clear them of it.

“Just because you’re doing an investigation doesn’t mean they’re guilty of any crime violation,” he added.

City-county merger impact

Page’s disclosure of a subpoena could have ramifications beyond St. Louis County government.

That’s because Stenger would become the first “metro mayor” under Better Together’s plan to merge St. Louis and St. Louis County governments. The crafters of that plan purposefully made that office powerful.

Both Trakas and Fitch, who are both opponents of the Better Together plan, believe this news clearly changes the discussion over the city-county merger proposal.

“I do think this has to have some impact on that,” Trakas said.

Better Together’s organizers have said they picked Stenger because other city-county mergers, such as Louisville, had the person in charge of the larger jurisdiction lead the new government. Under the plan, Stenger would serve as metro mayor from 2021 until at least 2024. His term as county executive expires at the end of 2022.

Stenger and other Better Together proponents have said it makes sense to have existing officials serve as the leaders of a new government. But detractors have sharply questioned why Stenger should serve as the first metro mayor when St. Louis residents never had a chance to vote for him.

