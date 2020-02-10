St. Louis County To Pay $10.2 Million To Settle Wildhaber's Gay Discrimination Suit

This is a developing story.

St. Louis County has reached a $10.25 million settlement with a gay police officer who initially won a nearly $20 million jury verdict when he sued over workplace discrimination last year.

The county has agreed to the payment to Lt. Keith Wildhaber, who sued the county after being passed over for a promotion numerous times within its police department.



The county announced it had reached the Wildhaber settlement a few hours after Police Chief Jon Belmar announced he is retiring on April 30. Some members of the county’s political leadership had held Belmar responsible for the expensive Wildhaber lawsuit. But County Executive Sam Page said Belmar’s retirement was not part of the settlement.

After Wildhaber filed a complaint about alleged workplace discrimination with the federal government, Wildhaber said the department then transferred him to a less desirable position. A jury sided with Wildhaber, saying he had been discriminated against and then retaliated against by his employer for speaking up about the alleged mistreatment.

It was always unlikely that the county was going to be liable for nearly $20 million. Due to state laws that cap the amount of damages juries can award, legal experts had said that the county would have at most owed $12.5 million.

Follow Julie on Twitter: @jsodonoghue

Reporter Rachel Lippman contributed to this story.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

