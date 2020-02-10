St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar Will Retire In April

Updated at 11:55 a.m. Feb. 10, with comments from St. Louis County officials

St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar will retiring in April after 34 years with the department, six as chief.

“It has been an honor to worth with a for the women and men of the St. Louis County Police Department,” Belmar said in a statement released Monday. “The dedication, sacrifice, and bravery of those that work for this Department is unmatched. The citizens and businesses of St. Louis County deserve nothing but the best, and I firmly believe they receive that from us every day.”

He was not available for any additional comment Monday, according to the department.



Belmar had been under scrutiny over the last few months after a jury awarded a nearly $20 million verdict to a gay officer who sued the police for workplace discrimination and retaliation.

The county is currently in settlement negotiations with Lt. Keith Wildhaber. He is unlikely to get the full $20 million, but the county still hasn’t been clear about how it will pay for what he receives.It was not immediately known whether Belmar’s retirement was part of any proposed settlement.

Some county leaders held Belmar responsible for the discrimination and the jury award.

County Councilwoman Lisa Clancy, D-Maplewood, suggested in the days following the Wildhaber verdict in October that Belmar should resign. She is now the council chairwoman and said Monday she was pleased with Belmar’s decision to step down.

“I think that the chief made the best decision for St. Louis County and I wish him the best in his retirement,” Clancy said. “It really feels like the time is ripe for some new energy, some new ideas, a fresh perspective to come in.”

County Executive Sam Page called for “serious changes” in the police department following the Wildhaber decision, but never said explicitly that Belmar should go. He did, however, replace the majority of the members of the St. Louis Board of Police Commissioners, which oversees Belmar’s contract, in the wake of the jury verdict.

The new head of the police board, former Missouri Supreme Court Judge Ray Price, declined to say Monday whether the board had discussed removing Belmar since it turned over in December. Clancy said she was not aware of any conversations about forcing the chief out, but she said it didn’t come as a shock to her that he was leaving.

“Give some of the challenges that have happened, that have been brought to light within the St. Louis County Police Department over the past year and even longer, I don’t think this is something that is even really surprising for a lot of people in our community,” Clancy said.

Price said Belmar’s decision to retire was his own. He wasn’t forced out of his job.

“There were rumors, but this was the chief’s decision,” Price said in an interview Monday. “It was his decision to do this, but I’m sure he is mindful of all the events that have taken place.”

Price said the police board will meet soon to talk about the search process to replace Belmar. He declined to say how broad the search for the new police chief might be, and whether it will include candidates from outside the region.

“We will be meeting in the very new future to determine the type of search we believe needs to be undertaken and just how we will go about that,” Price said.

Price said the county police department has done an excellent job with responding to crimes quickly and closing out homicide cases — something that major law enforcement agencies across the country find challenging.

The police board will likely look at candidates that can maintain the department’s strong public safety record, while also being “honest” and “direct” and someone who will “promote diversity and inclusion” with the police ranks, Price said.

Belmar created the Diversity and Inclusion Unit in December as a response to the Wildhaber verdict and concerns that Belmar’s department wasn’t accepting of LGBTQ staff members. Wildhaber, after his promotion, was put in charge of this new unit.

Page praised Belmar’s work in a tweet Monday.



Today, Chief Jon Belmar announced his retirement. He took over a department during difficult times. During his tenure, he created the Diversity and Inclusion Unit and obtained voter approval of Prop P, allowong police officers the raises they deserved. Thanks for your service.— County Executive Sam Page (@DrSamPage) February 10, 2020

“Today, Chief Belmar announced his retirement. He took over the department during difficult times. During his tenure, he created the Diversity and Inclusion Unit and obtained voter approval of Prop P, allowing officers to get the raises they deserved,” he said.

Belmar, 56, started his career in the Affton Southwest precinct, which he would later command. He also led the Bureau of Tactical Support, the Bureau of Crimes Against Persons, and the bomb and arson squad. Before he was promoted in January 2014, he was the commanding officer of the Division of Special Operations.

Belmar told St. Louis Public Radio shortly after he was named chief that policing was all about customer service

"You have to have the ability to deliver services," he said at the time. "Homicide detectives, SWAT team, helicopters, record room clerks, none of that stuff matters unless we’re able to deliver the response to emergency services, and figure out a way to reduce crime in St. Louis County."

Belmar had been chief for less than a year when Darren Wilson, a white Ferguson police officer, shot and killed Michael Brown, an unarmed black 18-year-old. The St. Louis County Police Department took over that investigation almost immediately, and it was Belmar who provided the first details about the incident.

The protests that followed, and the police response to them, brought the policing practices of St. Louis County and many other departments under sharp scrutiny. In an effort to head off potential federal lawsuits, Belmar asked the U.S. Department of Justice to do what’s known as an “After Action Report” evaluating the department’s policies on racial profiling, stop and frisk, poilicing demonstrations and training of both recruits and ongoing professional education.

The report, released in October 2015, found several areas of concern for the county police, including a lack of training on community policing and problems with diversity in the department. The DOJ also raised concerns about disparities in traffic stops — black motorists were stopped at a rate significantly higher than their population and were much more likely to be stopped for non-moving violations.

Belmar promised to “evaluate the recommendations, and move forward in ways that will ensure our commitment to serve and protect the citizens of St. Louis County, while continuing to set an example of leadership for other agencies to follow.”

But some of the problems within the department remain. As of 2018, the latest year for which complete traffic stop data are available, County police were still pulling over black drivers at a rate higher than their population, although that difference had shrunk from 1.84 in 2016 to 1.58 in 2018. And on Twitter, the Ethical Society of Police, which advocates for officers of color in both St. Louis and St. Louis County, highlighted instances in which black St. Louis County officers, especially black female officers, were passed over for promotion.

Follow Julie on Twitter: @jsodonoghue

Follow Rachell on Twitter: @rlippmann

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org