Updated at 5:25 p.m. July 27 with details of plans to close some bars in St. Louis

Alarmed about a growing number of coronavirus cases, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson on Monday announced new actions aimed at curbing the rapid spread of the virus in the region.

Starting at 5 p.m. Friday, the county will limit gatherings to 50 people, businesses must operate at 25% of its occupancy limit, and all bars must close at 10 every night. Page said his office will begin closing businesses that are “not playing by the rules.”

The new restrictions will be in effect for at least a month, Page during a press conference Monday morning. "The decisions we made today will not bend the curve for at least three weeks," he said. "This step backwards to where we were in June, we believe, for the next four weeks ... will keep us from doing anything more drastic later in the year."

Page on Monday also recommended that people quarantine while awaiting coronavirus test results and called for people to wear masks while in public to contain the outbreak.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson tweeted Monday afternoon that the city's Department of Health would temporarily shut down businesses that "have so obviously ignored our #COVID19 public health orders requiring masks and social distancing, and as a result have jeopardized the health and safety of our community and the general public."

The health department will deliver letters that order those businesses to close for two weeks, Krewson said during a press conference on Facebook live. Her office declined to release the names or exact number of bars that will be shuttered. Health officials will work with the bars to implement new guidelines.

Over the weekend, a video of unmasked partiers crowded inside the Wheelhouse, a downtown restaurant and nightclub, posted on social media prompted calls for the city to enforce its mask and social distancing rules. The video has since been removed from the bar’s social media accounts.

