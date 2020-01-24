St. Louis Judge Delays Roundup Cancer Trial To Give Attorneys Time To Seek Settlement

A St. Louis circuit court judge has postponed a trial for a lawsuit that alleges the Monsanto weed killer Roundup caused people to develop cancer.

Opening statements in the case were scheduled for Friday. But Judge Elizabeth Hogan continued the case indefinitely to give attorneys for Monsanto and four plaintiffs time to work on a settlement, according to a statement from Bayer.



Tens of thousands of people have sued German biotech company Bayer AG, alleging that they developed cancer after using Roundup. The company bought Monsanto in 2018.

“This continuance is intended to provide room for the parties to continue the mediation process in good faith under the auspices of [mediator] Ken Feinberg, and avoid the distractions that can arise from trial,” said a statement from a Bayer spokesperson.

The lawsuit would have been the first to combine multiple cancer claims about the herbicide. Christopher Wade of St. Louis, Glen Ashelman of Pennsylvania, Bryce Batiste of Texas and Ann Meeks of Florida allege that years of exposure to the herbicide’s key ingredient caused them to develop non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a rare blood cancer.

Bayer’s attorneys have proposed that the company pay $10 billion to settle existing and future cancer claims about Roundup, according to Bloomberg. Mediator Kenneth Feinberg is handling the settlement negotiations for the Roundup-related lawsuits. He told Reuters last week that he was “cautiously optimistic that a settlement will ultimately be reached.”

Feinberg also administered the September 11 Victim Compensation Fund, which allocated more than $7 billion to survivors and their families.

Bayer lost three trials over Roundup-related cancer claims last year in California, where juries awarded four people more than $2.3 billion. The Virginia-based law firm that won two of the lawsuits also represents the plaintiffs in the St. Louis lawsuit.

Many lawsuits were filed against Monsanto after a team of scientists organized by the World Health Organization labeled Roundup’s key ingredient glyphosate in 2015 as a “probable carcinogen.” U.S. regulatory agencies and scientists have released conflicting assessments about the dangers of being exposed to glyphosate. The Environmental Protection Agency says glyphosate does not pose a risk to public health.

