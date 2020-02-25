St. Louis March Protests Violence After 6-year-old's Death

A St. Louis march protesting gun violence drew a crowd of more than 300 people after a weekend shooting killed a 6-year-old boy and wounded his 9-year-old sister.

St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden told the crowd Monday that, “If we don’t come together and say that that won’t be tolerated in our neighborhoods, the shooters are emboldened to do that over and over again.”

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the “Peace Be Still” march was organized by various local churches, community organizations and businesses. A similar march took place simultaneously in East St. Louis.