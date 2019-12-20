St. Louis Mayor Krewson Pulls Plug On Airport Privatization Process

Editor’s note: This story will be updated.

A nearly two-year process to consider leasing St. Louis Lambert International Airport to a private operator is coming to a screeching halt.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said Friday she’s sending a letter to members of the Airport Advisory Working Group, asking that her representative, Linda Martinez, not support or vote to move forward with issuing a Request for Proposals.



The mayor said she listened to members of the public, business leaders and other political leaders.

“In that listening, what I observe, there’s really very little support for moving forward with a private operator of our airport,” Krewson told St. Louis on the Air host Sarah Fenske.



Voting members of the working group include: Martinez, Gerard Hollins (Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed’s appointee), LaTaunia Kenner (Comptroller Darlene Green’s appointee) and City Budget Director Paul Payne. Green has been a vocal opponent of the process.

Krewson has previously been in favor of exploring the process to see if it could result in a good deal for the city — canceling nearly $600 million in airport debt and bringing in up to $2 billion in net proceeds.

On Friday, Krewson said the working group had reached a fork in the road, and she wasn’t prepared to move forward with privatization.

“We would have been the first, the first in the U.S. When you’re the first at something, there’s a lot of risk, there’s a lot of trepidation and a lot of concern. And I just think there’s too much of that to move forward with this.”

Her reversal on the issue comes after the working group delayed a vote Tuesday on which of the 18 interested companies they want to submit detailed proposals.

Documents containing the minutes of a closed-door meeting, leaked to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Tuesday, reveal potential conflicts of interest related to one company — STL Aviation Group.

According to the minutes, Martinez pushed back on why the company was not included on a shortlist of eight companies recommended by consultants to the group. STL Aviation Group is being advised by former Mayor Francis Slay aide, Jeff Rainford.



Slay kicked off the privatization process at the end of his term as mayor in 2017 by submitting an application to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Krewson’s move also comes after the St. Louis County Port Authority voted Thursday evening to move forward with its own study on the regional impact of airport privatization.

Regional leaders including St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann have called for regional ownership and development of Lambert.

Local billionaire Rex Sinquefield has been footing the bill for the privatization process since it started. His organization, Grow Missouri, leads the group of more than a dozen consultants reporting to the working group. The total cost since August 2018 adds up to more than $11 million, according to quarterly payment certificates.

According to the city’s contract with Grow Missouri, Sinquefield will only get reimbursed if the city goes through with privatization.

Krewson said on Friday the money would not be reimbursed.

“I do have to say that for all the criticism of this there was no one else who stepped up and offered to pay these funds,” she said. “And, personally, I appreciate the investment that’s been made in our airport and, really, the people to help us get there.”

The mayor said the dozens of consultants Grow Missouri hired highlighted opportunities that the airport could seize, including development of the land around its terminals.

