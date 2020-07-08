St. Louis Name Change? Not Happening, Governor Tells Trump

Despite some calls to change the name of St. Louis, Missouri's governor has told President Donald Trump that it's not going to happen.

The issue came up Tuesday in Washington when Republican Gov. Mike Parson participated in a discussion about reopening schools across the nation.

At one point, Trump asked Parson: “And you won't be changing the name ‘St. Louis’, will you? Huh?"

Parson chuckled and replied, “No, we will not be doing that."

Trump replied: “Thank you. Thank you very much. That's very important. Thank you very much."

To read more on this story, visit our partners at the Columbia Missourian.