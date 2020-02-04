St. Louis Symphony Orchestra To Feature Women, 2 World Premieres In 2020-21 Season

Stéphane Denève will lift the baton on his second full season as music director of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra on Sept. 16 with a free concert in Forest Park. The 2020-21 classical season will get underway Sept. 19-20 and marks the first of many concerts throughout the season that will feature women performers, composers and conductors — or music about women.

The Sept. 19-20 concert will feature prominent violinist Hilary Hahn performing Sibelius’ Violin Concerto. It also will include former SLSO Composer-in-Residence Joan Tower’s "Fanfare for The Uncommon Woman No. 1." The organization is billing Tower’s work as “a musical homage to a season honoring risk-taking and influential women throughout history and in today’s world.”



Four women will conduct the SLSO this season — Jane Glover, Elim Chan, Karina Canellakis and Gemma New. A two-week festival in November — History. Her Story. Our Future. — will explore influential historical female figures. One such concert Nov. 20-21 will feature Arthur Honegger’s "Joan of Arc at the Stake," the SLSO’s first performance of the oratorio.

The 2020-21 season also will feature two world premieres as well as 25 St. Louis premieres of works by composers of today. One of the world premieres Sept. 25-27 is Stacy Garrop’s work titled "Goddess Triptych." The second, April 30-May 1, is a yet-to-be-announced work involving the orchestra’s IN UNISON Chorus.

Other highlights include:

Well-known classical works in the 2020-21 season include: Stravinsky’s "The Firebird Suite," Mahler’s Symphony No. 3, Prokofiev’s "Romeo and Juliet Suite," Rimsky-Korsakov’s "Scheherazade," Sibelius’ Symphony No. 2, Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5, Dvořák’s Symphony No. 8, and a concert version of Puccini’s masterpiece, "Turandot."

Grammy-winning Scottish violinist Nicola Benedetti will be the season's artist-in-residence.

The St. Louis Symphony IN UNISON Chorus will perform on a classical program for the first time in 10 years.

Choral director Amy Kaiser will retire at the end of the season after 26 years with the SLSO.

SLSO conductor Laureate Leonard Slatkin will lead the orchestra in the traditional New Year’s Eve concert to ring in 2021.

Opening Weekend: Uncommon Women

Saturday, Sept. 19, 8 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 20, 3 p.m.

Stéphane Denève, conductor

Hilary Hahn, violin

Joan TOWER "Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman No. 1"

SIBELIUS Violin Concerto

Jessie MONTGOMERY "Starburst" (First SLSO performances, SLSO commission of full-orchestral version, co-arranged with Jannina Norpoth)

TCHAIKOVSKY "Romeo and Juliet" Overture-Fantasy

WAGNER "Ride of the Valkyries" from "Die Walküre"

Stéphane Conducts The Firebird

Friday, Sept. 25, 10:30 a.m.; Saturday, Sept. 26, 8 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 27, 3 p.m.

Stéphane Denève, conductor

Beatrice Rana, piano (SLSO debut)

Stacy GARROP "Goddess Triptych" (World Premiere, SLSO commission)

PROKOFIEV Piano Concerto No. 3

DUKAS "La Péri"

STRAVINSKY "The Firebird Suite"

Bendetti Plays Marsalis

Friday, Oct. 2, 8 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 3, 8 p.m.

James Gaffigan, conductor

Nicola Benedetti, violin (SLSO debut)

DEBUSSY "Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun"

Wynton MARSALIS Violin Concerto (First SLSO performances)

PROKOFIEV Symphony No. 7

Haydn, Adès, and Brahms

Saturday, Oct. 10, 8 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 11, 3 p.m.

John Storgårds, conductor

Kirill Gerstein, piano

HAYDN Symphony No. 64, “Tempora mutantur” (First SLSO performances)

Thomas ADÈS Piano Concerto (First SLSO performances)

BRAHMS Symphony No. 1

Denève Conducts Mahler

Friday, Oct. 16, 8 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 17, 8 p.m.

Stéphane Denève, conductor

Tamara Mumford, mezzo-soprano

Women of the St. Louis Symphony Chorus | Amy Kaiser, director

St. Louis Children’s Choirs | Barbara Berner, artistic director

MAHLER Symphony No. 3

Musical Rebels: Leila and Ludwig

Friday, Oct. 30, 10:30 a.m.; Sunday, Nov. 1, 3 p.m.

Jun Märkl, conductor

Leila Josefowicz, violin

MENDELSSOHN "The Hebrides (Fingal’s Cave)"

Helen GRIME Violin Concerto (U.S. premiere)

BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 3, “Eroica”

Presented by the Thomas A. Kooyumjian Family Foundation

Jane Glover’s Mozart

Friday, Nov. 6, 8 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 7, 8 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 8, 3 p.m.

Jane Glover, conductor

Xiaoxiao Qiang, violin

Shannon Williams, viola

MOZART Symphony No. 36, K. 425, “Linz”

MOZART Sinfonia concertante, K. 364

MOZART Symphony No. 38, K. 504, “Prague”

Festival: History. Her Story. Our Future.

Hear Their Stories

Friday, Nov. 13, 10:30 a.m.; Saturday, Nov. 14, 8 p.m.

Stéphane Denève, conductor

Gaëlle Arquez, mezzo-soprano (SLSO debut)

John ADAMS “Lola Montez Does the Spider Dance” from "Girls of the Golden West" (First SLSO performances)

BERLIOZ "The Death of Cleopatra"

SAINT-SAËNS "Bacchanale from Samson and Delilah"

BIZET "Selections from Carmen"

STRAUSS “Dance of the Seven Veils” from "Salome"

SCHMITT "The Tragedy of Salome" Suite

Festival: History. Her Story. Our Future. Joan of Arc at the Stake

Friday, Nov. 20, 8 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 21, 3 p.m.

Stéphane Denève, conductor

St. Louis Symphony Chorus | Amy Kaiser, director

St. Louis Children’s Choirs | Barbara Berner, artistic director

James Robinson, stage director

HONEGGER "Joan of Arc at the Stake" (First SLSO performances)

Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini

Friday, Nov. 27, 8 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 28, 8 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 29, 3 p.m.

Elim Chan, conductor (SLSO debut)

Stephen Hough, piano

Andrea TARRODI "Liguria" (First SLSO performances)

RACHMANINOFF "Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini"

TCHAIKOVSKY Symphony No. 2, “Little Russian”

Rapture and Loss

Saturday, Dec. 5, 8:00 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 6, 3:00 p.m.

Cristian Măcelaru, conductor

Jamie Barton, mezzo-soprano (SLSO debut)

Elizabeth Chung, cello

Caroline SHAW "Entr’acte" (First SLSO performances)

CHAUSSON "Poem of Love and the Sea" (First SLSO performances)

Jake HEGGIE "The Work at Hand" (First SLSO performances)

SCHUBERT Symphony No. 8, “Unfinished”

Made in America

Friday, Jan. 15, 10:30 a.m.; Saturday, Jan. 16, 8:00 p.m.

Leonard Slatkin, conductor

Simone Porter, violin (SLSO debut)

Joan TOWER "Made in America" (First SLSO performances)

BARBER Violin Concerto

BARTÓK Concerto for Orchestra

Hélène Grimaud Plays Mozart

Saturday, Jan. 23, 8:00 p.m.; Sunday, Jan. 24, 3:00 p.m.

Thomas Søndergård, conductor (SLSO debut)

Hélène Grimaud, piano

Bent SØRENSEN "Evening Land" (First SLSO performance)

MOZART Piano Concerto No. 20, K. 466

RACHMANINOFF Symphony No. 1

Juliet and Romeo

Friday, Feb. 5, 10:30 a.m., 8:00pm; Saturday, Feb. 6, 8:00 p.m.

Stéphane Denève, conductor

Nicola Benedetti, violin

RAVEL "Mother Goose" Suite

SZYMANOWSKI Violin Concerto No. 2

PROKOFIEV "Romeo and Juliet" Suite

Brahms, Canellakis, and Cano

Saturday, Feb. 13, 8:00 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 14, 3:00 p.m.

Karina Canellakis, conductor

Jennifer Johnson Cano, mezzo-soprano

St. Louis Symphony Chorus | Amy Kaiser, director

BRAHMS "Schicksalslied (Song of Destiny)"

BRAHMS "Nänie"

BRAHMS "Alto Rhapsody"

LUTOSŁAWSKI Concerto for Orchestra

Secret Songs

Friday, Feb. 26, 10:30 a.m., 8:00 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 27, 8:00 p.m.

Stéphane Denève, conductor

Allegra Lilly, harp

Tan DUN Nu Shu: "The Secret Songs of Women" (First SLSO performances)

RIMSKY-KORSAKOV "Scheherazade"

Sibelius with Stéphane

Saturday, March 6, 8:00 p.m.; Sunday, March 7, 3:00 p.m.

Stéphane Denève, conductor

Leif Ove Andsnes, piano

James MacMILLAN "The Death of Oscar" (First SLSO performances)

GRIEG Piano Concerto

SIBELIUS Symphony No. 2

MacMillan Conducts MacMillan

Saturday, March 13, 8:00 p.m.; Sunday, March 14, 3:00 p.m.

James MacMillan, conductor (SLSO debut)

Cally Banham, English horn

RIMSKY-KORSAKOV Russian Easter Overture

James MacMILLAN "The World’s Ransoming" (First SLSO performances)

James MacMILLAN "Larghetto for Orchestra" (First SLSO performances)

TCHAIKOVSKY "Francesca da Rimini: Symphonic Fantasy After Dante"

Felix and Fanny

Friday, March 19, 10:30 a.m.; Saturday, March 20, 8:00 p.m.

Nicholas McGegan, conductor

Lise de la Salle, piano (SLSO debut)

HAYDN Symphony No. 85, “The Queen”

MOZART Piano Concerto No. 9, K. 271, “Jenamy”

MENDELSSOHN HENSEL Overture in C Major (First SLSO performances)

MENDELSSOHN Symphony No. 4, “Italian”

Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony

Friday, March 26, 8:00 p.m.; Saturday, March 27, 8:00 p.m.; Sunday, March 28, 3:00 p.m.

Stéphane Denève, conductor

Siobhan Stagg, soprano

St. Louis Symphony Chorus | Amy Kaiser, director

BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 5

POULENC "Stabat Mater" (First SLSO performances)

POULENC Final Scene from "Dialogues of the Carmelites" (First SLSO performances)

An American Century with Gemma and Manny

Friday, April 9, 8:00 p.m.; Saturday, April 10, 8:00 p.m.; Sunday, April 11, 3:00 p.m.

Gemma New, conductor

Emanuel Ax, piano

COPLAND Appalachian Spring Suite

John ADAMS Century Rolls

Jessie MONTGOMERY New work (First SLSO performances, SLSO co-commission)

GERSHWIN (arr. BENNETT) Porgy and Bess: A Symphonic Picture

Tchaikovsky with Alice Sara Ott

Friday, April 23, 10:30 a.m.; Saturday, April 24, 8:00 p.m.; Sunday, April 25, 3:00 p.m.

Hannu Lintu, conductor

Alice Sara Ott, piano (SLSO debut)

Sebastian FAGERLUND Drifts (First SLSO performances)

TCHAIKOVSKY Piano Concerto No. 1

NIELSEN Symphony No. 5

In Unison: Dvořák and Price

Friday, April 30, 8:00 p.m.; Saturday, May 1, 8:00 p.m.

Stéphane Denève, conductor

St. Louis Symphony IN UNISON Chorus | Kevin McBeth, director

DVOŘÁK Symphony No. 8

TBD New work (World Premiere, SLSO commission)

Florence PRICE Symphony No. 3 (First SLSO performances)

Turandot

Thursday, May 6, 8:00 p.m.; Saturday, May 8, 8:00 p.m.

Stéphane Denève, conductor

Christine Goerke, soprano (Turandot)

Jonathan Burton, tenor (Calaf) (SLSO debut)

Janai Brugger, soprano (Liù) (SLSO debut)

David Leigh, bass (Timur) (SLSO debut)

St. Louis Symphony Chorus | Amy Kaiser, director

St. Louis Children’s Choirs | Barbara Berner, artistic director

PUCCINI Turandot: Opera in Concert



