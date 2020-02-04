St. Louis Symphony Orchestra To Feature Women, 2 World Premieres In 2020-21 Season

Stéphane Denève will lift the baton on his second full season as music director of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra on Sept. 16 with a free concert in Forest Park. The 2020-21 classical season will get underway Sept. 19-20 and marks the first of many concerts throughout the season that will feature women performers, composers and conductors — or music about women.
The Sept. 19-20 concert will feature prominent violinist Hilary Hahn performing Sibelius’ Violin Concerto. It also will include former SLSO Composer-in-Residence Joan Tower’s "Fanfare for The Uncommon Woman No. 1." The organization is billing Tower’s work as “a musical homage to a season honoring risk-taking and influential women throughout history and in today’s world.”
Four women will conduct the SLSO this season — Jane Glover, Elim Chan, Karina Canellakis and Gemma New. A two-week festival in November — History. Her Story. Our Future. — will explore influential historical female figures. One such concert Nov. 20-21 will feature Arthur Honegger’s "Joan of Arc at the Stake," the SLSO’s first performance of the oratorio.
The 2020-21 season also will feature two world premieres as well as 25 St. Louis premieres of works by composers of today. One of the world premieres Sept. 25-27 is Stacy Garrop’s work titled "Goddess Triptych." The second, April 30-May 1, is a yet-to-be-announced work involving the orchestra’s IN UNISON Chorus.
Other highlights include:
- Well-known classical works in the 2020-21 season include: Stravinsky’s "The Firebird Suite," Mahler’s Symphony No. 3, Prokofiev’s "Romeo and Juliet Suite," Rimsky-Korsakov’s "Scheherazade," Sibelius’ Symphony No. 2, Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5, Dvořák’s Symphony No. 8, and a concert version of Puccini’s masterpiece, "Turandot."
- Grammy-winning Scottish violinist Nicola Benedetti will be the season's artist-in-residence.
- The St. Louis Symphony IN UNISON Chorus will perform on a classical program for the first time in 10 years.
- Choral director Amy Kaiser will retire at the end of the season after 26 years with the SLSO.
- SLSO conductor Laureate Leonard Slatkin will lead the orchestra in the traditional New Year’s Eve concert to ring in 2021.
Opening Weekend: Uncommon Women
Saturday, Sept. 19, 8 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 20, 3 p.m.
Stéphane Denève, conductor
Hilary Hahn, violin
Joan TOWER "Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman No. 1"
SIBELIUS Violin Concerto
Jessie MONTGOMERY "Starburst" (First SLSO performances, SLSO commission of full-orchestral version, co-arranged with Jannina Norpoth)
TCHAIKOVSKY "Romeo and Juliet" Overture-Fantasy
WAGNER "Ride of the Valkyries" from "Die Walküre"
Stéphane Conducts The Firebird
Friday, Sept. 25, 10:30 a.m.; Saturday, Sept. 26, 8 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 27, 3 p.m.
Stéphane Denève, conductor
Beatrice Rana, piano (SLSO debut)
Stacy GARROP "Goddess Triptych" (World Premiere, SLSO commission)
PROKOFIEV Piano Concerto No. 3
DUKAS "La Péri"
STRAVINSKY "The Firebird Suite"
Bendetti Plays Marsalis
Friday, Oct. 2, 8 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 3, 8 p.m.
James Gaffigan, conductor
Nicola Benedetti, violin (SLSO debut)
DEBUSSY "Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun"
Wynton MARSALIS Violin Concerto (First SLSO performances)
PROKOFIEV Symphony No. 7
Haydn, Adès, and Brahms
Saturday, Oct. 10, 8 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 11, 3 p.m.
John Storgårds, conductor
Kirill Gerstein, piano
HAYDN Symphony No. 64, “Tempora mutantur” (First SLSO performances)
Thomas ADÈS Piano Concerto (First SLSO performances)
BRAHMS Symphony No. 1
Denève Conducts Mahler
Friday, Oct. 16, 8 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 17, 8 p.m.
Stéphane Denève, conductor
Tamara Mumford, mezzo-soprano
Women of the St. Louis Symphony Chorus | Amy Kaiser, director
St. Louis Children’s Choirs | Barbara Berner, artistic director
MAHLER Symphony No. 3
Musical Rebels: Leila and Ludwig
Friday, Oct. 30, 10:30 a.m.; Sunday, Nov. 1, 3 p.m.
Jun Märkl, conductor
Leila Josefowicz, violin
MENDELSSOHN "The Hebrides (Fingal’s Cave)"
Helen GRIME Violin Concerto (U.S. premiere)
BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 3, “Eroica”
Presented by the Thomas A. Kooyumjian Family Foundation
Jane Glover’s Mozart
Friday, Nov. 6, 8 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 7, 8 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 8, 3 p.m.
Jane Glover, conductor
Xiaoxiao Qiang, violin
Shannon Williams, viola
MOZART Symphony No. 36, K. 425, “Linz”
MOZART Sinfonia concertante, K. 364
MOZART Symphony No. 38, K. 504, “Prague”
Festival: History. Her Story. Our Future.
Hear Their Stories
Friday, Nov. 13, 10:30 a.m.; Saturday, Nov. 14, 8 p.m.
Stéphane Denève, conductor
Gaëlle Arquez, mezzo-soprano (SLSO debut)
John ADAMS “Lola Montez Does the Spider Dance” from "Girls of the Golden West" (First SLSO performances)
BERLIOZ "The Death of Cleopatra"
SAINT-SAËNS "Bacchanale from Samson and Delilah"
BIZET "Selections from Carmen"
STRAUSS “Dance of the Seven Veils” from "Salome"
SCHMITT "The Tragedy of Salome" Suite
Festival: History. Her Story. Our Future. Joan of Arc at the Stake
Joan of Arc at the Stake
Friday, Nov. 20, 8 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 21, 3 p.m.
Stéphane Denève, conductor
St. Louis Symphony Chorus | Amy Kaiser, director
St. Louis Children’s Choirs | Barbara Berner, artistic director
James Robinson, stage director
HONEGGER "Joan of Arc at the Stake" (First SLSO performances)
Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini
Friday, Nov. 27, 8 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 28, 8 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 29, 3 p.m.
Elim Chan, conductor (SLSO debut)
Stephen Hough, piano
Andrea TARRODI "Liguria" (First SLSO performances)
RACHMANINOFF "Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini"
TCHAIKOVSKY Symphony No. 2, “Little Russian”
Rapture and Loss
Saturday, Dec. 5, 8:00 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 6, 3:00 p.m.
Cristian Măcelaru, conductor
Jamie Barton, mezzo-soprano (SLSO debut)
Elizabeth Chung, cello
Caroline SHAW "Entr’acte" (First SLSO performances)
CHAUSSON "Poem of Love and the Sea" (First SLSO performances)
Jake HEGGIE "The Work at Hand" (First SLSO performances)
SCHUBERT Symphony No. 8, “Unfinished”
Made in America
Friday, Jan. 15, 10:30 a.m.; Saturday, Jan. 16, 8:00 p.m.
Leonard Slatkin, conductor
Simone Porter, violin (SLSO debut)
Joan TOWER "Made in America" (First SLSO performances)
BARBER Violin Concerto
BARTÓK Concerto for Orchestra
Hélène Grimaud Plays Mozart
Saturday, Jan. 23, 8:00 p.m.; Sunday, Jan. 24, 3:00 p.m.
Thomas Søndergård, conductor (SLSO debut)
Hélène Grimaud, piano
Bent SØRENSEN "Evening Land" (First SLSO performance)
MOZART Piano Concerto No. 20, K. 466
RACHMANINOFF Symphony No. 1
Juliet and Romeo
Friday, Feb. 5, 10:30 a.m., 8:00pm; Saturday, Feb. 6, 8:00 p.m.
Stéphane Denève, conductor
Nicola Benedetti, violin
RAVEL "Mother Goose" Suite
SZYMANOWSKI Violin Concerto No. 2
PROKOFIEV "Romeo and Juliet" Suite
Brahms, Canellakis, and Cano
Saturday, Feb. 13, 8:00 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 14, 3:00 p.m.
Karina Canellakis, conductor
Jennifer Johnson Cano, mezzo-soprano
St. Louis Symphony Chorus | Amy Kaiser, director
BRAHMS "Schicksalslied (Song of Destiny)"
BRAHMS "Nänie"
BRAHMS "Alto Rhapsody"
LUTOSŁAWSKI Concerto for Orchestra
Secret Songs
Friday, Feb. 26, 10:30 a.m., 8:00 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 27, 8:00 p.m.
Stéphane Denève, conductor
Allegra Lilly, harp
Tan DUN Nu Shu: "The Secret Songs of Women" (First SLSO performances)
RIMSKY-KORSAKOV "Scheherazade"
Sibelius with Stéphane
Saturday, March 6, 8:00 p.m.; Sunday, March 7, 3:00 p.m.
Stéphane Denève, conductor
Leif Ove Andsnes, piano
James MacMILLAN "The Death of Oscar" (First SLSO performances)
GRIEG Piano Concerto
SIBELIUS Symphony No. 2
MacMillan Conducts MacMillan
Saturday, March 13, 8:00 p.m.; Sunday, March 14, 3:00 p.m.
James MacMillan, conductor (SLSO debut)
Cally Banham, English horn
RIMSKY-KORSAKOV Russian Easter Overture
James MacMILLAN "The World’s Ransoming" (First SLSO performances)
James MacMILLAN "Larghetto for Orchestra" (First SLSO performances)
TCHAIKOVSKY "Francesca da Rimini: Symphonic Fantasy After Dante"
Felix and Fanny
Friday, March 19, 10:30 a.m.; Saturday, March 20, 8:00 p.m.
Nicholas McGegan, conductor
Lise de la Salle, piano (SLSO debut)
HAYDN Symphony No. 85, “The Queen”
MOZART Piano Concerto No. 9, K. 271, “Jenamy”
MENDELSSOHN HENSEL Overture in C Major (First SLSO performances)
MENDELSSOHN Symphony No. 4, “Italian”
Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony
Friday, March 26, 8:00 p.m.; Saturday, March 27, 8:00 p.m.; Sunday, March 28, 3:00 p.m.
Stéphane Denève, conductor
Siobhan Stagg, soprano
St. Louis Symphony Chorus | Amy Kaiser, director
BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 5
POULENC "Stabat Mater" (First SLSO performances)
POULENC Final Scene from "Dialogues of the Carmelites" (First SLSO performances)
An American Century with Gemma and Manny
Friday, April 9, 8:00 p.m.; Saturday, April 10, 8:00 p.m.; Sunday, April 11, 3:00 p.m.
Gemma New, conductor
Emanuel Ax, piano
COPLAND Appalachian Spring Suite
John ADAMS Century Rolls
Jessie MONTGOMERY New work (First SLSO performances, SLSO co-commission)
GERSHWIN (arr. BENNETT) Porgy and Bess: A Symphonic Picture
Tchaikovsky with Alice Sara Ott
Friday, April 23, 10:30 a.m.; Saturday, April 24, 8:00 p.m.; Sunday, April 25, 3:00 p.m.
Hannu Lintu, conductor
Alice Sara Ott, piano (SLSO debut)
Sebastian FAGERLUND Drifts (First SLSO performances)
TCHAIKOVSKY Piano Concerto No. 1
NIELSEN Symphony No. 5
In Unison: Dvořák and Price
Friday, April 30, 8:00 p.m.; Saturday, May 1, 8:00 p.m.
Stéphane Denève, conductor
St. Louis Symphony IN UNISON Chorus | Kevin McBeth, director
DVOŘÁK Symphony No. 8
TBD New work (World Premiere, SLSO commission)
Florence PRICE Symphony No. 3 (First SLSO performances)
Turandot
Thursday, May 6, 8:00 p.m.; Saturday, May 8, 8:00 p.m.
Stéphane Denève, conductor
Christine Goerke, soprano (Turandot)
Jonathan Burton, tenor (Calaf) (SLSO debut)
Janai Brugger, soprano (Liù) (SLSO debut)
David Leigh, bass (Timur) (SLSO debut)
St. Louis Symphony Chorus | Amy Kaiser, director
St. Louis Children’s Choirs | Barbara Berner, artistic director
PUCCINI Turandot: Opera in Concert
