St. Louis Theater Circle Announces 2020 Nominees, Celebrates 8 Years Of Awards

Every year, the St. Louis Theater Circle honors the best of local professional theater, voted on by local critics. The St. Louis Theater Circle released its 2020 award nominees on Friday's St. Louis on the Air for locally produced professional theater in 2019.

Calvin Wilson, theater critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, and Tina Farmer, theater reviewer for KDHX, joined host Sarah Fenske to discuss the highlights and the upcoming awards ceremony.

St. Louis Theater Circle asserts that this year's nominations represent the most competitive field in the eight years of the awards.



New Jewish Theatre’s production of Neil Simon’s "Brighton Beach Memoirs," the Muny’s presentation of the Broadway hit "Kinky Boots," and Stages St. Louis’ reprise of the musical "Man of La Mancha" lead the way with 9 nominations. Twelve other locally produced shows picked up at least five nominations each.

All professional St. Louis productions are eligible; touring shows are not.

The awards will be announced at a gala ceremony March 30 at the Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts (130 Edgar Road, Webster Groves, MO 63119). The ceremony begins at 7 p.m.

Full list of nominations:

"Brighton Beach Memoirs," New Jewish Theatre

"It’s a Wonderful Life," Metro Theater Company

"A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur," Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis

"Love’s Labors Lost," Shakespeare Festival St. Louis

"The Play That Goes Wrong," Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Ka-Ling Cheung, "The Play That Goes Wrong," Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Michelle Hand, "Pride and Prejudice," Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Julie Layton, "A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur," Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis

Laurie McConnell, "Brighton Beach Memoirs," New Jewish Theatre

Kelley Weber, "A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur," Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis

Patrick Blindauer, "Love’s Labors Lost," Shakespeare Festival St. Louis

Chuck Brinkley, "Brighton Beach Memoirs," New Jewish Theatre

Aaron Dodd, "The Motherf**ker with the Hat," R-S Theatrics Michael

James Reed, "Pride and Prejudice," Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Shane Signorino, "Popcorn Falls," The Midnight Company

Katie Kleiger, "Pride and Prejudice," Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Sofia Lidia, "The Motherf**ker with the Hat," R-S Theatrics

Jane Paradise, "Brighton Beach Memoirs," New Jewish Theatre

Rachel Tibbetts, "Never Let Go," Equally Represented Arts

Maggie Wininger, "A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur," Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis

Will Bonfiglio, "Fully Committed," New Jewish Theatre

Jacob Flekier, "Brighton Beach Memoirs," New Jewish Theatre

Adam Flores, "The Motherf**ker with the Hat," R-S Theatrics

Michael Cassidy Flynn, "Classic Mystery Game," SATE

Steve Isom, "Wittenberg," Upstream Theater

Melissa Rain Anderson, "The Play That Goes Wrong," Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Kari Ely, "A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur," Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis

Alan Knoll, "Brighton Beach Memoirs," New Jewish Theatre

Tom Ridgely, "Love’s Labors Lost," Shakespeare Festival St. Louis

Ellie Schwetye, "Fully Committed," New Jewish Theatre

"Brighton Beach Memoirs," New Jewish Theatre

"Fully Committed," New Jewish Theatre

"Love’s Labors Lost," Shakespeare Festival St. Louis

"The Play That Goes Wrong," Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

"Pride and Prejudice," Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

"Angels in America," Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

"District Merchants," New Jewish Theatre

"Equivocation," West End Players Guild

"Indecent," Max & Louie Productions

"Photograph 51," West End Players Guild

Sophia Brown, "Fefu and Her Friends," Theatre Nuevo

Michelle Dillard, "Milk Like Sugar," The Black Rep

Alicen Moser, "Equivocation," West End Players Guild

Carly Uding, "Translations," Black Mirror Theatre

Donna Weinsting, "Nonsense and Beauty," Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Eric Conners, "Canfield Drive," The Black Rep

J. Samuel Davis, "District Merchants," New Jewish Theatre

Ryan Lawson-Maeske, "Photograph 51," West End Players

Guild Reginald Pierre, "Equivocation," West End Players Guild

David Ryan Smith, "Angels in America," Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Nicole Angeli, "Photograph 51," West End Players Guild

Zoe Farmingdale, "Indecent," Max & Louie Productions

Rachel Hanks, "A Model for Matisse," The Midnight Company

Jeanne Paulsen, "Alabama Story," Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Donna Weinsting, "Salt, Root and Roe," Upstream Theater

Gary Wayne Barker, "District Merchants," New Jewish Theatre

James Andrew Butz, "The Night of the Iguana," Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis

Roger Erb, "Equivocation," West End Players Guild

Barrett Foa, "Angels in America," Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Spencer Sickmann, "Farragut North," St. Louis Actors’ Studio

Joanne Gordon, "Indecent," Max & Louie Productions

Pamela Reckamp, "The Women of Lockerbie," SATE

Ellie Schwetye, "Photograph 51," West End Players Guild

Tony Speciale, "Angels in America," Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Jacqueline Thompson, "District Merchants," New Jewish Theatre

"Angels in America," Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

"District Merchants," New Jewish Theatre

"Equivocation," West End Players Guild

"Indecent," Max & Louie Productions

"Photograph 51," West End Players Guild

David Blake, "District Merchants," New Jewish Theatre

Dunsi Dai, "Indecent," Max & Louie Productions

Tim Mackabee, "Angels in America," Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Margery and Peter Spack, "Brighton Beach Memoirs," New Jewish Theatre

Margery and Peter Spack, "The Play That Goes Wrong," Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Felia Davenport, "District Merchants," New Jewish Theatre

Dorothy Marshall Englis, "Pride and Prejudice," Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Laura Hanson, "Wittenberg," Upstream Theater

Michele Friedman Siler, "Brighton Beach Memoirs," New Jewish Theatre

Melissa Trn, "Love's Labors Lost," Shakespeare Festival St. Louis

Patrick Huber, "Indecent," Max & Louie Productions

Jason Lynch, "Feeding Beatrice," Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Bess Moynihan, "The Women of Lockerbie," SATE

Xavier Pierce, "Angels in America," Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Sean M. Savoie, "District Merchants," New Jewish Theatre

Broken Chord, "Angels in America," Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Kareem Deanes, "Fully Committed," New Jewish Theatre

Kareem Deanes, "A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur," Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis

Phillip Evans, "Indecent," Max & Louie Productions

David Kelepha Samba, "Feeding Beatrice," Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Mary Engelbreit and Paige Hathaway, "Matilda," The Muny

Paige Hathaway, "Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella," The Muny

Michael Schweikardt, "Kinky Boots," The Muny

Josh Smith, "The Who’s Tommy," Stray Dog Theatre

James Wolk, "Man of La Mancha," Stages St. Louis

Gregg Barnes and Lindsay McWilliams, "Kinky Boots," The Muny

Leon Dobkowski and Mary Engelbreit, "Matilda," The Muny

Eileen Engel, "The Who’s Tommy," Stray Dog Theatre

Brad Musgrove, "Man of La Mancha," Stages St. Louis

Sarah Porter, "La Cage aux Folles," New Line Theatre

Rob Denton, "Matilda," The Muny

Tyler Duenow, "The Who’s Tommy," Stray Dog Theatre

Sean M. Savoie, "The Boy from Oz," Stages St. Louis

Sean M. Savoie, "Man of La Mancha," Stages St. Louis

Nathan W. Scheuer, "Kinky Boots," The Muny

Jennifer Buchheit, "The Who’s Tommy," Stray Dog Theatre

Charles Creath, "Don’t Bother Me," I Can’t Cope, The Black Rep

Ryan Fielding Garrett, "Kinky Boots," The Muny

Brad Haak, "Guys and Dolls," The Muny

Nicolas Valdez, "Be More Chill," New Line Theatre

Kirven Douthit-Boyd, "Don’t Bother Me, I Can’t Cope," The Black Rep

Jessica Hartman, "Footloose," The Muny

Lorin Latarro and Patrick O’Neill, "Guys and Dolls," The Muny

Dexandro Montalvo, "Such Sweet Thunder," Shakespeare Festival St. Louis et al

Rusty Mowery, "Kinky Boots," The Muny

"Don’t Bother Me, I Can’t Cope," The Black Rep

"Guys and Dolls," The Muny

"Kinky Boots," The Muny

"Man of La Mancha," Stages St. Louis

"Matilda," The Muny

Eleanor Humphrey, "Dreamgirls," Stray Dog Theatre

Laura Michelle Kelly, "Matilda," The Muny

Taylor Louderman, "Kinky Boots," The Muny

Corinne Melancon, "The Boy from Oz," Stages St. Louis

Michele Ragusa, "The Boy from Oz," Stages St. Louis

Tielere Cheatem, "La Cage aux Folles," New Line Theatre

Kevin Corpuz, "Be More Chill," New Line Theatre

Tristan Davis, "The Who’s Tommy," Stray Dog Theatre

Eli Mayer, "Footloose," The Muny

Patrick John Moran, "Man of La Mancha," Stages St. Louis

Mattea Conforti, "Matilda," The Muny

Ebony Easter, "Dreamgirls," Stray Dog Theatre

Kendra Kassebaum, "Guys and Dolls," The Muny

Amanda Robles, "Man of La Mancha," Stages St. Louis

Jennifer Theby-Quinn, "Daddy Long Legs," Insight Theatre Company

David Elder, "The Boy from Oz," Stages St. Louis

Zachary Allen Farmer, "La Cage aux Folles," New Line Theatre

J. Harrison Ghee, "Kinky Boots," The Muny

James Patterson, "Man of La Mancha," Stages St. Louis

Luke Steingruby, "Hedwig and the Angry Inch," The Q Collective

Justin Been, "The Who’s Tommy," Stray Dog Theatre

Mike Dowdy-Windsor & Scott Miller, "Be More Chill," New Line Theatre

Gordon Greenberg, "Guys and Dolls," The Muny

Michael Hamilton, "Man of La Mancha," Stages St. Louis

John Tartaglia, "Matilda," The Muny

"Don’t Bother Me, I Can’t Cope," The Black Rep

"Guys and Dolls," The Muny

"Kinky Boots," The Muny

"Man of La Mancha," Stages St. Louis

"Such Sweet Thunder," Shakespeare Festival St. Louis et al

"Canfield Drive," by Kristen Adele Calhoun & Michael Thomas Walker, The Black Rep

"Feeding Beatrice," by Kristen Greenidge, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

"It’s a Wonderful Life," by John Wolbers, Metro Theater Company

"A Model for Matisse," by Barbara F. Freed and Joe Hanrahan, The Midnight Company

"Nonsense and Beauty," by Scott C. Sickles, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Terence Blanchard and Kasi Lemmons, "Fire Shut Up in My Bones," Opera Theatre of Saint Louis

Mark Freiman, "La Boheme," Union Avenue Opera

Christine Lyons, "Norma," Winter Opera Saint Louis

Brooklyn Snow, "Candide," Union Avenue Opera

Roland Wood, "Rigoletto," Opera Theatre of Saint Louis

"La Boheme," Union Avenue Opera

"Candide," Union Avenue Opera

"The Coronation of Poppea," Opera Theatre of Saint Louis

"Fire Shut Up in My Bones," Opera Theatre of Saint Louis

"The Marriage of Figaro," Opera Theatre of Saint Louis

Ken and Nancy Kranzberg

