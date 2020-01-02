 St. Louisans Reflect On Trolley’s Brief Life While Showing Up In Droves For Its Last Day | KBIA

St. Louisans Reflect On Trolley’s Brief Life While Showing Up In Droves For Its Last Day

Over the past 13 months, the Loop Trolley regular traveled a 2.2-mile route from the Missouri History Museum to the Delmar Loop and back again several days each week. But on Sunday afternoon, it made its final few laps along those tracks — at least for now — before going out of service indefinitely due to funding problems.

St. Louis on the Air connected with people who were gathered at the history museum stop that day to bid the trolley farewell, many of them hoping to ride it for the first and potentially last time.

And while the trolley struggled to attract robust ridership over the course of its months in operation, it faced a different challenge on its last day: There were so many would-be riders that some were turned away. In addition, only one of the two operating trolley vehicles was in service Sunday, and on its final trip it encountered technical issues that caused significant delays.

Thursday’s show included the perspectives of several St. Louis-area residents who were there, and host Sarah Fenske also spoke with St. Louis Public Radio’s Kae Petrin, who discussed what’s next for the trolley operation. Leaders at Bi-State Development Agency, which oversees Metro Transit, are expected to consider a proposal later this month that would involve Bi-State eventually re-launching the trolley as part of its overall transit operations.

A number of listeners took to Twitter to offer their perspectives on that idea:

