State Historical Society to Host Conversation About Sharp End, Segregation in Columbia

The State Historical Society of Missouri will host a conversation about life in segregated Columbia as a part of its African American Experience in Missouri lecture series.

A reception and talk will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Center for Missouri Studies, 605 Elm St. The reception will end at 6:30 p.m. It will be followed by the talk and a meet-and-greet.

Bill Thompson, local historian and former Columbia Parks and Recreation employee, will interview longtime resident Sehon Williams. They will talk about what it was like growing up in Columbia during the era of segregation and the legacy of the Sharp End neighborhood of Columbia. The Sharp End was a black business district that thrived in the early 20th century but was destroyed by urban renewal in the 1960s.

