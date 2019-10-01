State Senator Does Not Expect the Missouri General Assembly to Enact Gun Control

A state senator from St. Charles County does not expect the Missouri General Assembly to enact gun control measures next year.

Some Democrats have called for stricter regulations around firearms amid an increase in shooting deaths in St. Louis and Kansas City. But even though Gov. Mike Parson agrees with some ideas, he doesn’t believe they’ll find favor in the GOP-controlled General Assembly.

Sen. Bill Eigel said people advocating for firearms restrictrions as a response to St. Louis and Kansas City violence are missing the bigger picture.

“Every minute that we spend talking about gun control as the solution is a minute we’re not spending about how do we fix the economic problems in the cities that are the actual root causes?,” Eigel said.

