STEM and Commerce; A Match Continually Being Made

For the last couple decades, a standard refrain, heard far and wide, is that the future of the workforce is tied up with STEM. And yet, it is sometimes difficult for a town, region or state to make headway in developing strong economic efforts in these fields. The Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce leads much of this effort in our region and Alex Greiwe, who is the Project Manager for Workforce Development, is responsible for a good deal of it. She stops by Stem Spots to chat about the issues and the ways the chamber is working to connect STEM with the local economy.