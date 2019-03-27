 The Story Collider: Hear Five Stories About Finding Moments Of Clarity In Science | KBIA

The Story Collider: Hear Five Stories About Finding Moments Of Clarity In Science

By 46 minutes ago
  • At The Story Collider show on March 7, five people shared stories about finding moments of clarity in science. Comedian and app developer Kenny Kinds was one of the five storytellers that performed at The Ready Room.
    David Kovaluk | St. Louis Public Radio
  • Danielle Lee, who studies African pouched rats, talked about her experiences interacting with local people while doing research in Tanzania.
    David Kovaluk | St. Louis Public Radio
  • Biochemist Katie Czeschin shares a story about scavenging and blending up cow brains to study Alzheimer's disease when she was in college.
    David Kovaluk | St. Louis Public Radio
  • Engineer Jenna Niebuhr shared a story about battling breast cancer and sexism at work.
    David Kovaluk | St. Louis Public Radio
  • Anthropology student Chelsey Carter shared how observing a couple handle the hardships of Lou Gehrig's disease helped her see she was in an abusive relationship.
    David Kovaluk | St. Louis Public Radio
  • The Story Collider in St. Louis is hosted and produced by science reporter Eli Chen and biologist Emma Young.
    David Kovaluk | St. Louis Public Radio
  • The Story Collider's Moment of Clarity show drew over 200 people to The Ready Room on the evening of March 7.
    David Kovaluk | St. Louis Public Radio

When Kenny Kinds got accepted into engineering school, it was the best and worst day of his life.

As a teenager, he knew it wasn’t his dream. It was his father’s. Kinds realized over time that he shouldn’t have pursued engineering when he received report cards full of terrible grades, which he’d hide from his parents. Eventually, a professor asked him not to come back to school.

At The Story Collider’s “Moment of Clarity” show at The Ready Room, Kinds and four others told stories about times when they’ve come to terms with painful truths.

That night, storytellers shared moments that included becoming aware of one’s own cultural privilege in an impoverished African country, learning firsthand that women are treated worse than men in the engineering industry and seeing clearly that one is in an abusive relationship.

The next Story Collider shows in St. Louis will take place July 11 and Oct. 24. If you have a personal science story you’d like to share for a future show, send a one- or two-paragraph pitch to stories@storycollider.org.

Below are five stories that were presented at The Ready Room in St. Louis on the evening of March 7.

Comedian Kenny Kinds struggles in engineering school.

Biologist Danielle Lee looks for giant rats in Africa and tries to find a sense of belonging.

Anthropology student Chelsey Carter discovers she's in an abusive relationship.

Biochemist Katie Czeschin acquires and blends cow brains to study Alzheimer's disease.

Engineer Jenna Niebuhr approaches a cancer diagnosis like an engineering problem.

